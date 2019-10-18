How new rent-to-buy and council list houses at the North Hylton College site will look and how to get on the list
This is how a new development of more than 100 affordable homes in Sunderland could look.
Housing association Karbon Homes has applied for planning permission to build 105 houses on the former North Hylton College site off North Hylton Road.
The estate will be made up of a mix of rent-to-buy and affordable rent properties.
The affordable rent homes will be available for people who are on Sunderland City Council’s waiting list to apply for.
Applications for the rent-to-buy homes will be directly through Karbon Homes.
The Housing Group has said that applicants will be assessed to see if they can afford to rent the property initially, with the longer term aim to buy the home and asked anyone interested to email info@karbonhomes.co.uk for more details.
Karbon wants to start work on the site early next year, subject to planning permission.
Director of development and asset management Ged Walsh said: “This project represents a significant commitment from us to developing affordable, high quality homes in the city of Sunderland.
“Adding together this project in North Hylton, alongside the further seven sites in our programme, Karbon Homes and its partners are looking to build nearly 300 homes in Sunderland, and we look forward to bringing all these projects to fruition.”
Karbon is working with Sunderland City Council and Homes England on the £20million site.
The homes will be built using light gauge steel frames which developers say will make the homes quicker and easier to build than conventional ‘bricks and mortar’ construction.Plans also include a park running down the centre of the site.