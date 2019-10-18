How new rent-to-buy and council list houses at the North Hylton College site will look and how to get on the list

An architect’s drawing of how the central parkland on the completed development could look, subject to planning approval

Housing association Karbon Homes has applied for planning permission to build 105 houses on the former North Hylton College site off North Hylton Road.

The estate will be made up of a mix of rent-to-buy and affordable rent properties.

The affordable rent homes will be available for people who are on Sunderland City Council’s waiting list to apply for.

An outline drawing of how the North Hylton site could be developed by Karbon Homes, subject to planning approval

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications for the rent-to-buy homes will be directly through Karbon Homes.

The Housing Group has said that applicants will be assessed to see if they can afford to rent the property initially, with the longer term aim to buy the home and asked anyone interested to email info@karbonhomes.co.uk for more details.

Karbon wants to start work on the site early next year, subject to planning permission.

Director of development and asset management Ged Walsh said: “This project represents a significant commitment from us to developing affordable, high quality homes in the city of Sunderland.

“Adding together this project in North Hylton, alongside the further seven sites in our programme, Karbon Homes and its partners are looking to build nearly 300 homes in Sunderland, and we look forward to bringing all these projects to fruition.”

Karbon is working with Sunderland City Council and Homes England on the £20million site.