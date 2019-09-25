Plans in for 105 life-cycle homes on site of former Sunderland College campus

An architect’s drawing of how the central parkland on the completed development could look Picture: Karbon Homes

For several months, housing association Karbon Homes has been working with council bosses on proposals for the vacant North Hylton College site.

The vacant campus, off North Hylton Road, closed in 2016 with Sunderland College students moving to a new multi-million pound base opposite Park Lane bus station.

Now, a full application has been lodged for the site to build 105 new homes.

The former Sunderland College campus in North Hylton

All buildings on the site are set for demolition to make way for the estate which has been dubbed a “sustainable community for all ages” by the applicant.

If approved, it will offer homes for people looking to get a foot on the property ladder, families with nursery and school age children, ’empty nesters’, over 50s and ‘active retired.’

According to planning documents, the plans were designed in line with Sunderland College and Sunderland City Council’s aspirations for the area.

The development will include a mix of rent to buy and affordable rented properties.

A linear park is planned to run down the centre of the site with extra ‘pocket areas’ aiming to promote play .

Karbon Homes have also confirmed the estate will also follow the ‘Building for Life’ standard – a set of design principles around quality housing.

In recent years, the housing firm has brought forward housing plans in Ryhope, Shiney Row and Newbottle.

It is currently investing in sites in Chaple Garth, Cheadle Road and the former Dubmire School site, Fence Houses.

Director of development and asset management at Karbon Homes, Ged Walsh, welcomed the college plans being submitted.

He said: “The project represents a significant commitment from us to developing affordable, high quality homes in the city of Sunderland.

“Adding together this project in North Hylton, alongside the further seven sites in our programme, Karbon Homes and its partners are looking to build more than 250 homes in Sunderland, and we look forward to bringing all these projects to fruition.”

A final decision on the college site is expected by Christmas following a period of council consultation.