Last year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for land off Turbine Way in the Washington North ward.

The site lies to the west of the A19 and near the Wearside Farm pub within an area known as Turbine Business Park.

New plans from Barmston Developments proposed the construction of four detached buildings to provide nine commercial units with ancillary offices for a range of uses.

This included general industrial storage and distribution and light industrial uses, with the development also offering parking and turning spaces, landscaping and accesses onto Turbine Way.

The plans were presented for decision at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on April 3, 2023, at City Hall.

A report prepared by council planning officers ahead of the meeting deemed the scheme acceptable and recommended it for approval.

Turbine Business park where the units will be installed. Photograph: Google Maps

It was noted that the proposed development would provide around 4,119 square metres of floorspace and would contribute towards a theme in the Local Authority’s City Plan around creating “more and better jobs”.

During consultation on the plans, an objection was submitted to council planners raising concerns about the C2C cycle route – but highways officers reassured councillors there would be “no impact” on this.

It was also noted that there was an informal cycle route adjacent to the development, but that it was located outside the boundary of the application site.

After being put to the vote, the planning application won unanimous support from the Planning and Highways Committee.

The decision is subject to the completion of a legal agreement to deliver “biodiversity net gain” in relation to the development.

Under planning conditions the commercial units must be brought forward within three years.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans added: “This proposal will provide new employment opportunities and enhance the variety of businesses in Sunderland, which in turn will further support the social and economic growth of the immediate vicinity”.