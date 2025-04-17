Dozens of new homes planned for site of demolished New Herrington Workmen's Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for dozens of new homes at the site of a fire-hit former social club have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council's planning department has received an application for the former site of the New Herrington Workmen's Club, off Langley Street, in New Herrington.

The former two-storey social club has since been demolished and now exists as a pile of rubble.

New plans submitted to city council planners are seeking retrospective planning permission for the demolition of the social club and permission to redevelop the wider site for new homes.

A total of 29 homes are planned across the large site, which runs adjacent to Langley Street and Kitchener Terrace, along with associated parking, access and landscaping.

Plans also include the extension of an existing sports clubhouse to the east of the site, along with a new parking area "provided in place of the existing bowling green."

Details of plans are set out in supporting documents submitted to council officials, with a design and access statement describing the scheme as a "sustainable infill residential development".

The proposed housing mix includes 11 two-bed houses and 18 three-bed houses, with vehicular access to the site created from the existing junction between Langley Terrace and the B1286 (Kitchener Terrace).

It was noted that mature trees would be retained "wherever possible", including those along the southern and northern boundaries, along with "selective removal in the centre of the site to facilitate development".

The development would also include a "central public open space and green buffer between the residential and leisure parts of the development" and a sustainable urban drainage system (SUDS) to the western part of the site.

In terms of parking, there would be one space per two-bedroom home, two spaces per three-bedroom home, and six visitor parking spaces "distributed evenly throughout the development".

Developers have also set out measures around "biodiversity enhancement", including new planting, bird nesting boxes, bat boxes, 'deadwood' habitats, 'bee bricks' and "habitat features for butterflies and other local pollinators."

The applicant is listed on Sunderland City Council's planning portal website as DH4 Homes Ltd and it is understood that the full planning application followed a community consultation exercise.

A 'statement of community involvement', provided by the applicant in support of the full planning application, states the applicant is "working in partnership with New Herrington Sports and Community Club".

This includes plans "for the development of 29 homes on the former working men’s club site and the addition of a storey to the club building which is now operating out of the former bowling pavilion".

The statement adds: "The development will bring muchneeded housing to the area in partnership with a housing association, providing a mix of tenures including shared ownership and affordable rent.

"The extension of the clubhouse will create a sustainable future for the club by adding a new space for the club to host functions and events."

A design and access statement submitted to council officials in recent weeks also confirms the development would offer "affordable" homes with a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and rent to buy options.

Those behind the housing plan added the scale of the housing is "commensurate with the wider village, with a maximum height of two-storeys, with blocks reflecting the typical massing of mid-to-long terraces".

It was also noted that the visual impact on "both the adjacent existing buildings and the green belt to the south" would be "minimised by the retention of existing mature tree groups along both the northern and southern boundaries".

The design and access statement adds: "This and the addition of new landscaping throughout the development will help to retain the green character of the space."

A decision on the planning application is expected following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council's planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 15, 2025.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council's planning portal website and search reference: 25/00487/FUL