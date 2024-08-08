Major fire at former Sunderland social club
The former New Herrington Workmen's Club has caught fire and a a number of appliances and firefighters are at the scene. There are no reports of casualties.
The building closed some time ago and an an equivalent club is now run from a nearby bowling pavilion, which has not been damaged.
The damage to the old club appears extensive.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Thursday 8th August, we received an emergency call at 05:08 reporting a fire in a derelict building on Langley Street, Houghton.
"The incident is ongoing, and we currently have two fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. No persons have been reported present."
