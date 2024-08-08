Major fire at former Sunderland social club

By Tony Gillan
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:13 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:37 GMT
Firefighters are still tackling a blaze in New Herrington which the Echo understands started earlier this morning.

The damage appears extensive. | Sunderland Echo

The former New Herrington Workmen's Club has caught fire and a a number of appliances and firefighters are at the scene. There are no reports of casualties.

The building closed some time ago and an an equivalent club is now run from a nearby bowling pavilion, which has not been damaged.

The scene at around 6am. | 3rd party

The damage to the old club appears extensive.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Thursday 8th August, we received an emergency call at 05:08 reporting a fire in a derelict building on Langley Street, Houghton.

"The incident is ongoing, and we currently have two fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. No persons have been reported present."

