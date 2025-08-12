Sir Keir Starmer has promised the Government’s “full backing” to get Sunderland’s flagship Crown Works Studios project back on track.

It emerged earlier this summer that the main private backer behind the £450 million film and TV studio development had pulled out.

North East leaders are now pushing to find new investors to ensure that the huge regeneration, earmarked for the banks of the River Wear in Pallion, can go ahead.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service on Tuesday, the Prime Minister pledged his support in the hunt for new investment that can deliver a project hailed as the biggest boost for the region since the arrival of Nissan.

The Government has already put £25 million into the Crown Works plans, via the devolution deal which established the North East mayor last year, while the local authorities have committed to a total public investment of up to £120 million.

Asked what support Downing Street had offered since Cain International’s withdrawal from the Crown Works deal, Sir Keir said: “Let me be really clear on this because I know it really matters – we really want to see this landmark project come to fruition. It is such a good project, good for jobs, good for growth.

“We announced £25 million of funding for the studios in the Autumn Statement to support filmmaking and economic growth, and we are working with the mayor [Kim McGuinness] very closely because we need to get private investors to get in behind this.

“I am determined that we will do everything we can to see this project come to fruition. It is really important locally, it is a huge thing, and we need to give it our full backing.”

Global entertainment company Fulwell Entertainment, who were behind the Sunderland ‘Til I Die Netflix series, had partnered with Cain on the joint venture to build 19 sound stages on the riverside plot.

The firm has said it remains committed to working with Sunderland Council to find new funding for the filmmaking hub.

It had been hoped that the scheme could create more than 8,000 jobs and Labour’s new creative industries strategy specifically highlights the “game-changing plans for film production in Sunderland”.

Planning permission for the development was secured last year, but detailed approval has only been granted for a first phase of building that would include four sound stages, production offices, workshop buildings, and a multi-storey car park.

City council leader Michael Mordey has previously said that he expects to have new funding secured by the time that land remediation works at the site are completed later this year.