Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee has approved an application for the popular park to help boost ecology in the area.

This includes a 15 square metre platform in the middle of Roker Park pond to provide an option for nesting swans, ducks and other wildlife to use.

Roker Park lake. Picture by Frank Reid

The fundraiser followed Sunderland City Council having to intervene at the park in early-2021, by placing a fence around swans and warning dog owners to keep their pets away after nesting was disturbed.

During council consultation there were no objections to the plans from the council’s environmental services team, conservation team or ecologist.

However around 18 public objections were submitted to the council, including concerns from the Roker Park Model Boat Club.

The club, which builds and sails model boats at the park, said the pond was designed as a boating lake and would be unsuitable for wildlife.

It was also argued that the wildlife platform would interfere with signals used for model boats and would “render the boating lake completely unsuitable for its historical main purpose”.

Arguments for and against the proposals were put forward at a meeting of the Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall on July 3, 2023.

Council planning officers, in a report prepared for councillors, recommended the scheme for approval and said it would not “unacceptably harm the recreational and amenity value of the pond and wider Roker Park”.

It was also noted that the raft could “easily be relocated or dismantled if it proves unable to co-exist with model boats or is no longer required at the site.”

Several members of the Roker Park Model Boat Club spoke at the planning meeting and urged councillors to reject the plans.

Objector Alan Wilkinson questioned why changes were being sought at a “dedicated boating lake” and “the only one south of the Tyne”.

It was argued that the pond, with a concrete base and depth of 20 inches, “couldn’t provide enough sustainable food for wildlife” and that there have not been any resident swans for two years.

Other concerns included the lack of a risk assessment and the platform blocking the signal used for the model boats, as well as the implications for the club’s membership going forward.

Mr Wilkinson added: “A number of our club members have stated they will not renew their yearly membership if this proposal goes ahead.

“When you consider that we give more out to the council by supporting functions in the lake and around the city, we travel around the country with our banner again promoting the city of Sunderland, I would ask the committee to take into consideration the health and mental well-being of our local retired members”.

A representative for the applicant, speaking at Monday’s planning meeting, said the wildlife platform would be ‘low profile’, built from marine grade materials and could be moved if required.

Council planning officers also stressed there were no objections from consultee The Gardens Trust, a charity dedicated to protecting historic parks.

During debate on the application several Planning and Highways Committee members said they were “conflicted”.

However it was eventually agreed that the wildlife platform plans could go ahead on the condition that the use would be kept under review.

This included a mechanism to potentially remove the platform if it is not used by swans or wildlife within a set period, with the review expected to take place within a minimum of three years or “earlier if required”.

Roker Park, which is owned by the city council and dates from 1880, is a popular facility offering play areas, a pond utilised for model boating, a model railway and a ravine leading to the promenade and beach.

The recent planning application states the wildlife platform’s maintenance would place no additional costs on the council, and would be covered by a sponsor.

Those behind the scheme added the placement of the platform would “accommodate ongoing use of the area by the local boating club and future Illuminations exhibits”.

It was also noted that the platform’s design, which uses large heavy water drums to ‘fix’ the structure in one position, would leave no damage to the base of the pond and would “diminish the risk” of theft.

The planning application would normally have been dealt with by council officers under ‘delegated powers’ but was referred to the Planning and Highways Committee by St Peter’s ward councillor, Sam Johnston.