Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the popular park to help boost ecology in the area.

This includes a temporary platform in the middle of the Roker Park pond as an option for swans, ducks and other wildlife to use.

The new platform is aimed at protecting wildlife.

The fundraiser followed Sunderland City Council having to intervene in April, 2021, by placing a fence around the nest and warning dog owners to keep their pets away after their nesting was disturbed.

The planning application for the platform is understood to have been received by local authority officials in October, 2022, but was officially ‘validated’ in February, 2023.

According to submitted planning documents, the plan has support from local groups and has followed RSPCA guidelines.

Those behind the scheme have said the platform would also allow wildlife to shelter from any antisocial behaviour in the park.

A supporting statement submitted with the plan states the platform would “enhance” views around the pond as well as “enhancing ecosystems already present within the pond area and community spirit”.

The supporting statement adds: “For decades Roker Park has been home to many creatures including grey squirrels, hedgehogs, common pipistrelle bats, woodpecker, owls, ducks, gulls and a swan.

“In March 2020 the resident swan managed to find a mate and breed.

“Unfortunately due to lack of a safe nesting area the signet was fatally injured.

“There was great interest from the public which may have negatively impacted the quality of the nesting area/period.

“Some antisocial behaviour put the swans, signets and other pond life, in danger.

“Since then a huge public campaign has allowed money to be raised, sponsorship to be obtained and plans drawn out for a safe, easy to maintain safe haven for future wildlife to utilise when they need to”.

Applicants have said they have been supported by a range of local community groups and organisations, including North East animal charity Pawz for Thought.

The planning application states the platform’s maintenance would place no additional costs on the council, and would be covered by a sponsor.

Placement of the platform is expected to “accommodate ongoing use of the area by the local boating club and future Illuminations exhibits” and the platform can be moved if required.

It was also noted that the platform’s design, which uses large heavy water drums to ‘fix’ the structure in one position, would leave no damage to the base of the pond and would “diminish the risk” of theft.

Looking forward, applicants added that ‘enrichments’ could be introduced to the platform, such as a duck house.

A decision on the wildlife platform application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website indicates a decision is expected by April 19, 2023.

