Plans to convert a stables building into a new “holiday home” at a South Tyneside riding school site have been submitted to borough development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for a building at the North Lizard Riding School complex, which sits off Lizard Lane in the Whitburn and Marsden ward.

Council planning documents have previously described the site as a “riding school and residential properties with various outbuildings including stables and other barn buildings” and noted the site sits “entirely within the Green Belt.”

North Lizard Riding School, Lizard Lane, South Tyneside | Google/LDRS

New plans are linked to a separate stables building on the site, with applicants seeking permission to “convert one of the existing stables to a cottage” with “associated changes to the existing door and window arrangements, and the addition of 5no. rooflights.”

Details of the development are outlined in a heritage, design and access statement submitted to council officials, which confirms the “primary use of the proposed dwelling would be as a holiday home/holiday let”.

In this context, applicants said “it is not considered necessary to provide specific, segregated, outdoor amenity space as the owner/occupiers will have almost unlimited outdoor amenity to enjoy through the coastal location of the property and the immediate access to pedestrian, cycle, and bridle paths”.

It was noted that the layout of the stables building would be “completely changed and sub-divided to create a cottage with living and sleeping accommodation on the ground floor and a gallery area to provide additional living space at first floor level”.

Those behind the scheme said the “appearance of the building and the site as a whole is considered to be improved by the conversion” and that “no landscaping is proposed as there is no intention to change the setting of the stable”.

Applicants added it was “assumed that the principle of the conversion is acceptable in planning terms due to the recent [approved planning] permission reference ST/0749/24 for the conversion of two other barns on the site which includes the removal of some existing barns and the overall improvement of the Green Belt location”.

They also said the plans would not cause any “significant residential amenity, privacy, or overshadowing issues” to neighbours and said the proposed use would “result in a reduction in traffic movements to and from the site”, due to the reduction of active stable uses.

It was noted that the proposed dwelling would “use only one car, possibly two or three times a day at most” and that “the site has operated for many years without any problem of vehicular-pedestrian conflict [with] the situation improved by the relatively recent traffic calming and [set to be] further improved by the reduction in vehicle movement”.

Applicants also said proposed works would “make a positive contribution to the character and setting of the riding school and the Green Belt as a whole” and would lead to “improved amenity for the existing residential properties on the site”.

The heritage, design and access statement adds: “The submitted details indicate that the proposed dwelling would be located within an existing stable, involving only change of use.

“There would be no new buildings associated with this use, and the previous application indicated that this is likely to be considered acceptable in principle (subject to the other technical issues detailed below).

“Details have been provided in respect of any associated works, including the physical alteration of the stables. There are no new boundary treatments required.

“The stables are not financially viable on their own. Their conversion to residential use will continue to help maintain the viability of the remaining riding activities, particularly the riding school itself.”

A decision on the planning application is expected following a council consultation exercise.

Comments can be made on the plan, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until September 24, 2025.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 250540