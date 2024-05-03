Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Reform UK councillor has spoken out after losing his seat in the latest round of local elections, and revealed his intention to stand as an MP for the party in the upcoming General Election.

Paul Donaghy was one of a number of opposition councillors who lost their council seats to the Labour Party at the Sunderland City Council local elections on May 2, 2024.

The councillor, who was originally elected as a Conservative for Washington South before defecting to Reform UK, admitted the “writing was on the wall” for his future as an elected representative in the ward.

Paul Donaghy at Sunderland City Council local election count May, 2024

However, he said this was partly down to the demands of campaigning and his decision to stand in multiple elections for Reform UK, as both a local election candidate and as the party’s candidate for the North East Mayoral Combined Authority.

Speaking at the local election count this week, Mr Donaghy accepted the loss of his council seat, praised winning Labour candidate Brandon Feeley for his campaign, and set out plans for the future.

With Reform UK claiming more votes than the Conservatives in a large number of Sunderland’s council seats, Mr Donaghy said the “tide was turning” for Reform UK locally.

The former elected Conservative, and now former Reform UK councillor, confirmed he would continue campaigning for Reform UK and was eyeing a parliamentary seat.

“I’m here for the long-term, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’m not a councillor anymore but I’m still there and I can still be approached, I live in the ward and will still work for people and do whatever I can do.

“Obviously, I’m sticking with Reform and plan to be at the forefront of everything Reform are doing in the North, not just in Washington and Sunderland, but across the North East as well”.

Mr Donaghy added: “I will be running for Parliament whenever the General Election is called and will be standing in Washington and Gateshead South constituency.

“I know I have been selected and have been working away on that in the background as well.

“Everything I have been doing with the locals and mayoral election as well, it’s all looking towards the General Election too.

“Locally Reform UK is the alternative to the Conservatives […] if you don’t like Labour in Sunderland, the only option is Reform.

“The Liberal Democrats are doing quite well and are going to be the main opposition party on Sunderland City Council.

“But if you’re tired of the main party and main politics then Reform is the option, it’s the same as national politics.

“People have had enough of Labour and it’s not that they trust Labour, it’s that they just don’t trust the Conservatives anymore.

“I think we’re going to do a lot better in the General Election than people are giving us credit for.

“The sooner the better for me, bring it on. We have got a good team, they’re really keen and we’re ready to go”.

Reflecting on his time as a Washington South councillor, Mr Donaghy added: “Lessons learned, don’t try and juggle two or three elections at once.

“I can’t do it all, I have got a full-time job, kids and a family. Something had to give and unfortunately, it was that.

“I have enjoyed the three years as a councillor, obviously I started off as a Conservative but going to Reform was the right thing to do for me.

“And it still is the right thing for me now”.

Sunderland City Council’s overall make-up is now 53 Labour councillors, 12 Liberal Democrats and 10 Conservatives.

The overall turnout for the 2024 Sunderland local election was 30.8%, compared to 31.9% in 2023.