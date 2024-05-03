Full Sunderland City Council election results for 2024
Here are the results in full for the Sunderland City Council elections 2024.
The final tally for the night was Labour 18, Conservatives three and Lib Dems four.
The turnout for Sunderland’s council elections was
Counts take place on Friday, May 4, for the North East Mayor and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.
BARNES
Alan Douglas Bilton: Reform UK - 415
Richard Dunn: Local Conservatives - 1019
Tim Ellis-Dale: Liberal Democrat - 203
Fiona Tobin: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1191
Mark Dominic Tyers: Green Party - 162
CASTLE
Mia Coupland - Liberal Democrat: 98
Dawn Marie Jackson - Green Party candidate: 62
Christopher John Rose - Local Conservatives: 160
Keith Samme - Reform UK: 346
Denny Wilson - Labour Party: 1130
COPT HILL
Nana Boddy (Lib Dems) 105
Benjamin Davies-Scott (Local Conservatives) 316
Kevin Johnston (Labour Party) 1,432
Michael Lorraine (Reform UK) 395
Andrew Robertson (Green Party) 245
DOXFORD
Martha Bradley (Green Party) 94
George Brown (Local Conservatives) 200
Paul Gibson (Lib Dems) 1,441
Liz Highmore (Labour Party) 831
Susan Lathan (Reform UK) 359
FULWELL
Michael Peter Hartnack: Local Conservatives - 1379
Lisa Marie Hilton: Reform UK - 303
Kevin Lynch: Green Party - 127
Miguel Smith: Liberal Democrat - 1234
Andy Stafford: Labour Party - 791
HENDON
Lynda Joyce Andrews: Reform UK - 258
Stephen Lewis Elms: Labour and Co-operative Party - 976
Georgina Debra Gould: Local Conservatives - 144
Helmut Izaks: Green Party candidate - 125
Ciaran Joseph Morrissey: Liberal Democrat - 948
HETTON
James Blackburn (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,153
Ian Ellis (Lib Dems) 62
David Geddis (Independent) 721
Stephen Holt (Reform UK) 269
Rachel Lowe (Green Party) 123
Connor Sinclair (Local Conservatives) 145
HOUGHTON
Lynda Alexander: Reform UK - 379
Sharon Boddy: Liberal Democrat - 93
Alyson Kordbarlag: Green Party - 106
Craig Morrison: Local Conservatives - 249
John Price: Labour Party - 1692
Donna Sarah Thomas: Independent - 236
MILLFIELD
Syed Ali (Labour Party) 742
Hardipsinh Barad (Local Conservatives) 110
Richard Bradley (Green Party) 118
Kathryn Brown (Reform UK) 156
Niall Hodson (Lib Dems) 1,450
PALLION
Steven Donkin (Lib Dems) 1,147
Gwennyth Gibson (Local Conservatives) 73
Raymond Lathan (Reform UK) 255
Dorothy Lynch (Green Party) 38
Karen Noble (Labour Party) 869
REDHILL
Steven Dale (Lib Dems) 128
Chris Eynon (Reform UK) 579
Susan Leishman (Local Conservatives) 156
Alison Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party) 931
RYHOPE
Janice Ellis (Lib Dems) 167
Helen Glancy (Labour Party) 1,356
Kevin Leonard (Local Conservatives) 345
Tony Thompson (Reform UK) 656
SILKSWORTH
Mauro Alfiero Amatosi: Liberal Democrat - 50
Sophie Clinton: Labour Party - 1322
Michael Ellis: Reform UK - 380
Rachel Sara Featherstone: Green Party - 551
Owen Snaith: Local Conservatives - 243
SANDHILL
Adam Aiston (Local Conservatives) 60
Brian Alexander (Reform UK) 215
Dennis Carroll (Labour Party) 543
Paul Edgeworth (Lib Dems) 1,318
Robert Welsh (Green Party) 42
SHINEY ROW
Katherine Mason-Gage (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,605
Thomas Mower (Green Party) 252
Michael Peacock (Lib Dems) 89
Christine Reed (Local Conservatives) 358
Robert Snowdon (Reform UK) 466
SOUTHWICK
Kelly Chequer: Labour Party - 1141
Christopher Michael Crozier: Green Party - 139
Michael Dagg: Liberal Democrat - 115
Bryan Witherwick Reynolds: Local Conservatives - 227
James Wilson: Reform UK - 453
ST ANNE'S
Lynne Dagg (Labour and Co-operative Party) 869
Simon Hughes (Green Party) 119
Greg Peacock (Local Conservatives) 429
Audrey Smith (Lib Dems) 96
Sam Woods-Brass (Reform UK) 420
ST CHAD’S
Chris Burnicle: Local Conservatives - 1102
Scott Andrew Burrows: Green Party - 113
Andrew John Rowntree: Labour and Co-operative Party - 833
Sheila Samme: Reform UK - 254
Anthony Usher: Liberal Democrat - 106
ST MICHAEL’S
John Leonard Appleton: Green Party - 242
Jo Cooper: Labour Party - 1201
Neil Farrer: Reform UK - 270
Lyall Jonathan Reed: Local Conservatives - 1525
Colin Andrew Wilson: Liberal Democrat - 102
ST PETER’S
David Craig: Reform UK - 411
Liam Dufferwiel: Green Party - 143
Sam Martin Johnston: Local Conservatives - 1074
John Anthony Lennox: Liberal Democrat - 255
David Newey: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1167
WASHINGTON CENTRAL
Audrey Jaitay (Local Conservatives) 445
Raymond Moore (Green Party) 133
Dianne Snowdon (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,673
Aimee Trow (Reform UK) 320
Linda Wood (Lib Dems) 90
WASHINGTON EAST
Hilary Johnson: Local Conservatives - 550
Sean Robert Laws: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1632
Ashton Hektor Muncaster: Reform UK - 466
Crispin Melvill Welby: Liberal Democrat - 233
WASHINGTON NORTH
Elizabeth Brown (Reform UK) 478
Svetlana Rakhimova (Local Conservatives) 179
Michael Walker (Labour Party) 1,389
Carlton West (Lib Dems) 123
WASHINGTON SOUTH
Michal Chantkowski (Green Party) 96
Paul Donaghy (Reform UK) 382
Brandon Feeley (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,545
Peter Noble (Local Conservatives) 890
Sean Terry (Lib Dems) 82
WASHINGTON WEST
Andrew Bex (Lib Dems) 215
Sam Cosgrove (Local Conservatives) 395
Paul Leonard (Green Party) 225
Deborah Lorraine (Reform UK) 492
Jimmy Warne (Labour Party) 1,412
