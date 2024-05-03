Full Sunderland City Council election results for 2024

By Ross Robertson
Published 3rd May 2024, 02:56 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 03:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Here are the results in full for the Sunderland City Council elections 2024.

The final tally for the night was Labour 18, Conservatives three and Lib Dems four.

The turnout for Sunderland’s council elections was

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Counts take place on Friday, May 4, for the North East Mayor and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

BARNES

Alan Douglas Bilton: Reform UK - 415

Richard Dunn: Local Conservatives - 1019

Tim Ellis-Dale: Liberal Democrat - 203

Fiona Tobin: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1191

Mark Dominic Tyers: Green Party - 162

CASTLE

Mia Coupland - Liberal Democrat: 98

Dawn Marie Jackson - Green Party candidate: 62

Christopher John Rose - Local Conservatives: 160

Keith Samme - Reform UK: 346

Denny Wilson - Labour Party: 1130

COPT HILL

Nana Boddy (Lib Dems) 105

Benjamin Davies-Scott (Local Conservatives) 316

Kevin Johnston (Labour Party) 1,432

Michael Lorraine (Reform UK) 395

Andrew Robertson (Green Party) 245

DOXFORD

Martha Bradley (Green Party) 94

George Brown (Local Conservatives) 200

Paul Gibson (Lib Dems) 1,441

Liz Highmore (Labour Party) 831

Susan Lathan (Reform UK) 359

FULWELL

Michael Peter Hartnack: Local Conservatives - 1379

Lisa Marie Hilton: Reform UK - 303

Kevin Lynch: Green Party - 127

Miguel Smith: Liberal Democrat - 1234

Andy Stafford: Labour Party - 791

HENDON

Lynda Joyce Andrews: Reform UK - 258

Stephen Lewis Elms: Labour and Co-operative Party - 976

Georgina Debra Gould: Local Conservatives - 144

Helmut Izaks: Green Party candidate - 125

Ciaran Joseph Morrissey: Liberal Democrat - 948

HETTON

James Blackburn (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,153

Ian Ellis (Lib Dems) 62

David Geddis (Independent) 721

Stephen Holt (Reform UK) 269

Rachel Lowe (Green Party) 123

Connor Sinclair (Local Conservatives) 145

HOUGHTON

Lynda Alexander: Reform UK - 379

Sharon Boddy: Liberal Democrat - 93

Alyson Kordbarlag: Green Party - 106

Craig Morrison: Local Conservatives - 249

John Price: Labour Party - 1692

Donna Sarah Thomas: Independent - 236

MILLFIELD

Syed Ali (Labour Party) 742

Hardipsinh Barad (Local Conservatives) 110

Richard Bradley (Green Party) 118

Kathryn Brown (Reform UK) 156

Niall Hodson (Lib Dems) 1,450

PALLION

Steven Donkin (Lib Dems) 1,147

Gwennyth Gibson (Local Conservatives) 73

Raymond Lathan (Reform UK) 255

Dorothy Lynch (Green Party) 38

Karen Noble (Labour Party) 869

REDHILL

Steven Dale (Lib Dems) 128

Chris Eynon (Reform UK) 579

Susan Leishman (Local Conservatives) 156

Alison Smith (Labour and Co-operative Party) 931

RYHOPE

Janice Ellis (Lib Dems) 167

Helen Glancy (Labour Party) 1,356

Kevin Leonard (Local Conservatives) 345

Tony Thompson (Reform UK) 656

SILKSWORTH

Mauro Alfiero Amatosi: Liberal Democrat - 50

Sophie Clinton: Labour Party - 1322

Michael Ellis: Reform UK - 380

Rachel Sara Featherstone: Green Party - 551

Owen Snaith: Local Conservatives - 243

SANDHILL

Adam Aiston (Local Conservatives) 60

Brian Alexander (Reform UK) 215

Dennis Carroll (Labour Party) 543

Paul Edgeworth (Lib Dems) 1,318

Robert Welsh (Green Party) 42

SHINEY ROW

Katherine Mason-Gage (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,605

Thomas Mower (Green Party) 252

Michael Peacock (Lib Dems) 89

Christine Reed (Local Conservatives) 358

Robert Snowdon (Reform UK) 466

SOUTHWICK

Kelly Chequer: Labour Party - 1141

Christopher Michael Crozier: Green Party - 139

Michael Dagg: Liberal Democrat - 115

Bryan Witherwick Reynolds: Local Conservatives - 227

James Wilson: Reform UK - 453

ST ANNE'S

Lynne Dagg (Labour and Co-operative Party) 869

Simon Hughes (Green Party) 119

Greg Peacock (Local Conservatives) 429

Audrey Smith (Lib Dems) 96

Sam Woods-Brass (Reform UK) 420

ST CHAD’S

Chris Burnicle: Local Conservatives - 1102

Scott Andrew Burrows: Green Party - 113

Andrew John Rowntree: Labour and Co-operative Party - 833

Sheila Samme: Reform UK - 254

Anthony Usher: Liberal Democrat - 106

ST MICHAEL’S

John Leonard Appleton: Green Party - 242

Jo Cooper: Labour Party - 1201

Neil Farrer: Reform UK - 270

Lyall Jonathan Reed: Local Conservatives - 1525

Colin Andrew Wilson: Liberal Democrat - 102

ST PETER’S

David Craig: Reform UK - 411

Liam Dufferwiel: Green Party - 143

Sam Martin Johnston: Local Conservatives - 1074

John Anthony Lennox: Liberal Democrat - 255

David Newey: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1167

WASHINGTON CENTRAL

Audrey Jaitay (Local Conservatives) 445

Raymond Moore (Green Party) 133

Dianne Snowdon (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,673

Aimee Trow (Reform UK) 320

Linda Wood (Lib Dems) 90

WASHINGTON EAST

Hilary Johnson: Local Conservatives - 550

Sean Robert Laws: Labour and Co-operative Party - 1632

Ashton Hektor Muncaster: Reform UK - 466

Crispin Melvill Welby: Liberal Democrat - 233

WASHINGTON NORTH

Elizabeth Brown (Reform UK) 478

Svetlana Rakhimova (Local Conservatives) 179

Michael Walker (Labour Party) 1,389

Carlton West (Lib Dems) 123

WASHINGTON SOUTH

Michal Chantkowski (Green Party) 96

Paul Donaghy (Reform UK) 382

Brandon Feeley (Labour and Co-operative Party) 1,545

Peter Noble (Local Conservatives) 890

Sean Terry (Lib Dems) 82

WASHINGTON WEST

Andrew Bex (Lib Dems) 215

Sam Cosgrove (Local Conservatives) 395

Paul Leonard (Green Party) 225

Deborah Lorraine (Reform UK) 492

Jimmy Warne (Labour Party) 1,412

Related topics:Election resultsSunderland City CouncilSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.