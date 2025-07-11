Plans for a 20-metre-high telecoms mast near a Sunderland shopping centre and school have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department recently published a decision for a parcel of land adjacent to Parkhurst Road in the Pennywell area.

The grass verge sits off a roundabout near a row of houses, a community centre, a school and the Pennywell shopping centre complex.

New 20-metre-high telecoms mast proposed at site in Pennywell area | Google/LDRS

Planning documents confirmed the proposed “base station” would “provide essential infrastructure to maintain and enhance 4G and 5G services in the area”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials said the development aimed to “meet the increasing demand for mobile and data services in the area, providing uninterrupted connectivity for voice calls, mobile broadband, and emerging digital applications”.

It was noted that “as mobile technology continues to advance, particularly with the rollout of 5G, such infrastructure plays a crucial role in enabling faster speeds, greater network reliability, and improved overall user experience”.

Applicants said the development would be “instrumental in strengthening the mobile network, eliminating coverage gaps, and increasing capacity to accommodate growing data traffic”, helping to “accommodate the exponential growth in mobile data usage driven by increasing reliance on smartphones, cloud-based applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices”.

The supporting statement from applicants said there was an assessment of the area to identify the “most suitable location for the proposed installation”, with several alternative locations explored.

Developers said the site off Parkhurst Road was selected to “ensure it remains at a safe distance from the nearby roundabout, avoiding any potential obstruction to visibility for motorists and restricting pedestrian movements.”

After considering the “prior approval” application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department confirmed “prior approval was not required” on July 10, 2025, which means the development can proceed.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the site was acceptable in relation to its “siting and design”.

It was noted that the “applicant has also explained that the apparatus will address coverage issues in the Pennywell area and demonstrated that a series of alternative sites were considered prior to submitting the application.”

The council decision report adds: “The proposal is to be positioned on grassland at the junction of Parkhurst Road and Portsmouth Road in the Pennywell housing estate.

“Rows of dwellings stretch away to the west but to the north are the grounds of a school and community centre and to the south-east is Pennywell Shopping Centre.

“There are streetlights and other street furniture in evidence around the application site and there is some tree planting within the school and community centre grounds to the north and east.

“The mast would be prominent when approaching along Portsmouth Road from the south, although the nearby trees will provide a backdrop.

“It will also be prominent from the school grounds, including the secondary entrance at the end of Portsmouth Road.

“It would, however, be mainly screened by dwellings when approaching along Parkhurst Road from the west.

“The materials proposed for the apparatus/ equipment is ‘steel-grey RAL 7035’, a colour which is considered broadly acceptable given that it reflects the colour of some existing street furniture in the surrounding area (lamp post columns).

“Given the above, whilst the mast would be a prominent feature within the streetscene, it is considered that it would not be unacceptably harmful to visual amenity to warrant refusal.”

On residential amenity impacts, council planners also said the “side elevation of 98 Parkhurst Road contains a first-floor bedroom window which faces the mast”.

However, it was noted that the mast would be “approximately 20m from the window and it is considered that there would be no unacceptable harm to the property’s outlook.”

Those behind the telecoms mast scheme previously said that “some degree of visibility is inevitable” but that the impact of the structure “is expected to be minimal within the broader visual landscape”.

It was noted that “mature trees in the area will also provide natural screening, reducing the installation’s visibility from key community landmarks, including Academy 360, the Pennywell Community Centre, and Portsmouth Square.”

Developers added that “investment in this infrastructure is vital for enabling the next generation of digital services, ensuring that the local community remains connected, competitive, and well-equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital world”.

The “substantial public benefits” of the scheme were listed as “enhanced connectivity, the introduction of advanced 5G technology, and the overall improvement of mobile services.”

For more information on the plans and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00942/TEX