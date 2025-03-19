Plans for works to “improve the appearance and security” of a regeneration project at a historic Sunderland site have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 34 Norfolk Street in the Sunniside Conservation Area.

The building, which played a central role in the formation of Sunderland AFC, was previously acquired by the city council as part of its regeneration plans.

LDRS

A blue plaque at the site recognises the building as the former home of the British Day School, which hosted a meeting of local school teachers in 1879 which would lead to the formation of Sunderland AFC, originally known as Sunderland and District Teachers’ Association.

The red brick building was also built in two parts, the first in the late 1800s and the entrance in 1900 and the site was converted into a hotel and later, a hostel.

This included spaces for artist studios, creative workspace, offices, retail, a café, craft workshops and wellbeing and fitness classes, with spaces for the voluntary and community sector including charities and community groups.

The design and access statement also outlines changes to the original plans following "investigation works" linked to the historic building

A new planning application submitted to Sunderland City Council this month (March, 2025) is seeking permission for works to the building’s front elevation as part of the project to revive the building as an arts hub.

This includes “structural repair works”, replacement windows and the installation of roller shutters “enclosed within shop frontage”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the property at 34 Norfolk Street “forms part of the former Norfolk Hotel buildings” and references the previously granted planning permission for the wider site.

This includes “studio / office workspace units generally for the use of charity, community and social enterprise groups”.

Those behind new plans for the Norfolk Street site state that “conversion works” are “presently in progress” which will “form an initial phase of the development which can be brought into use as a standalone building”, with a view of occupants moving in this year.

The new planning application from Marengo Estates Ltd aims to “improve the appearance and security of the property to 34 Norfolk Street, which were not covered within the [previous] change of use application”.

It adds: “The previous alteration works included removal of the original shop frontage and infilling this with new brickwork wall with smaller windows to suit the internal layout.

“It was originally hoped that it may have been possible to reinstate a shop frontage as part of these proposed works.

“Investigation works on site established that the original structure to the shopfront remained in-situ.

“This comprised a composite timber / steel plate beam, together with a mix of timber and cast iron supporting posts.

“Unfortunately the investigation works revealed significant issues with timber rot due to water ingress affecting these structural members.

“It is proposed to carry out structural repair works to the composite timber beam and support post which will ensure that the building will remain safe for use.

“Due to the significant costs incurred in this work it has been decided that it would not be economically viable to remove the brick infill and fully restore a shop frontage.

“It is therefore proposed to construct a simplified ‘shop front surround’ which it is anticipated will restore the proportions of the original façade to the property.

“The shop surround is also intended to provide a housing for external shutters which are required to secure the building at night when not in use.

“The end of the new shop frontage will be supported on a moulded timber ogee bracket which will replicate a similar original feature to the property opposite at 36 Norfolk Street.”

Planning documents state that the property at 34 Norfolk Street and the other buildings forming the former Norfolk Hotel are not listed buildings.

Applicants added that plans aim to initially “repair and redecorate the existing windows as a temporary measure” and to fully replace windows with “new timber sash style windows in the future when funding allows this to take place.”

Full window replacements are expected to “improve the appearance of the building” and improve its “thermal performance”.

The design and access statement adds: “The purpose of this new application is to obtain approval to carry out works to the frontage of 34 Norfolk Street which were not covered by the change of use application.

“It is anticipated that the proposed works to the front elevation of the property will significantly improve both the appearance and security of the property.

“It has not been possible to bring this application forward earlier, due to requirements to carry out structural investigations as part of the ongoing works to establish the condition of the façade, and the scope of works it would be viable to carry out both structurally, and within the funding presently available.

“Subject to approval being obtained it is anticipated that these works could be implemented quickly so as to be completed in time for first occupants of the new workspaces.”

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 28, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00439/FUL