Plans to transform a former city hotel into an arts hub and community venue have been given the green light.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this week, approved an application for the Norfolk Hotel at 34 Norfolk Street.

The building, which played a central role in the formation of Sunderland AFC, was previously acquired by the council as part of its regeneration plans.

The blue plaque where Sunderland SAFC was formed. It later became the Norfolk Hotel.

New plans aim to change the use of the building from a hostel planning class to a range of cultural, creative and community uses.

This includes spaces for artist studios, creative workspace, offices, retail, a cafe, craft workshops, wellbeing and fitness classes.

In addition, the revamped building would offer spaces for the voluntary and community sector, including charities and community groups.

The site was once home to the British Day School playing host to a meeting of local school teachers in 1879 which would lead to the formation of Sunderland AFC, originally known as Sunderland and District Teachers’ Association.

The red brick building was also built in two parts, the first in the late 1800s and the entrance in 1900 and was converted into a hotel and later, a hostel.

After considering the new planning application for the site and assessing it against policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved plans for the building’s future on June 22, 2022.

A decision report prepared by council planning officers sets out the benefits the plans will bring to the city centre.

The report states: “The proposed development would contribute to meeting people’s needs.

“It would contribute to supporting existing communities through the growth and regeneration of the urban core, in the existing urban area, within a sustainable location in close proximity to transport hubs.

“It would include town centre uses and would contribute to the regeneration and transformation of the urban core into a vibrant and distinctive area.”

A statement from the council’s conservation team, included in the planning decision report, also praised the scheme.

The statement reads: “The proposed change of use into a mix of cultural, creative and community uses would revitalise the buildings and make a significant contribution to the vision and on-going regeneration of Sunniside.

“Works appear to be limited to the addition of conservation style rooflights – a sensitive addition that would have minimal visual impact on the historic group [of buildings] and conservation area.

“The proposals are supported by the conservation team as they will help to secure the long-term conservation of an important group of historic buildings, and in turn have an enhancing impact on the character and vibrancy of the Sunniside Conservation Area.”

Earlier in June 2022, Sunderland City Council bosses confirmed the local authority is “progressing the disposal of its interest in the Norfolk Hotel”.

Councillor Linda Williams, cabinet member for Vibrant City, said the move would “support the ambition for growth of the city’s cultural sector while securing best value for council tax payers.”