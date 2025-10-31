Plans for a digital advertising screen, recently blocked by council planning officers, are set to be decided by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been lodged against Sunderland City Council’s recent decision to refuse plans for a digital advertisement for the “east facing wall of 1 Rose Street” in the city’s Millfield ward.

Applicant Capital & County Advertising Limited’s plan was linked to the site which is visible from the A1231 Trimdon Street, sitting near the Hylton Road roundabout and the new Riverside multi-storey car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital advertising screen plan submitted for gable end of building at Rose Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

A planning statement noted the site historically hosted a “classic 48 sheet poster panel” until around 2020 when it was removed due to “major roadworks”, and its replacement was also delayed by Covid-19, planning documents said.

Those behind new plans for the site said a new “smart, modern digital display unit” would “facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements” and would “present a range of static advertisements, each lasting for not less than 10 seconds.”

Council planners, in a decision report, said that given the advertisement’s “size, scale, and location, it is considered to be detrimental to the visual amenities of the area and considered unacceptable in this regard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decision report added: “Although the proposal would not have a negative impact on public safety, the proposed display is considered likely to have a detrimental impact upon visual amenity, contrary to [local and national planning policies].”

It has been confirmed that the applicant is contesting the council refusal decision and has submitted an appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate.

A planning inspector will now be appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter, which could see the council’s refusal decision being upheld or thrown out.

An appeal form submitted by Capital & County Advertising Limited has requested the appeal is dealt with via “written representations” rather than a public hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, there was no appeal statement or ‘statement of case’ document from the appellant publicly accessible via Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.

The applicant, when making a case for the development in a previous planning statement, said the use of digital technology “allows the proposed sign to be operated remotely thus materially reducing vehicle movements to manage the estate with only periodic inspection and servicing being required”.

It was argued that the proposed digital screen “faces a wholly commercial area” and is “set back at a wide area of footway so that it does not dominate the street scene” and applicants said the sign’s location on an “approach to the city will result in its slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene”.

The planning statement added: “There are no other signs of the [sign] type proposed in the immediate area (the digital sign on the nearby car park is not readily seen at the same time as the proposed) with existing occupiers’ own signage being set back from the proposed site and thus visually separate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, the potential for harm from clutter or cumulative impact is low.

“Given the orientation towards commercial properties, the proposal’s potential to harm the amenity of the occupiers of neighbouring buildings is also low.”

Applicants also noted that the digital screen could be “easily removed at a later date to allow future development needs.”

An update on the appeal will be published on the Planning Inspectorate’s website once a decision has been made.

For more information on the planning application and appeal, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01473/ADV or 25/00013/ADVT.