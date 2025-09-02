Plans for a digital advertising screen near a busy city centre road have been blocked by council development chiefs, after being labelled as “obtrusive” and “overdominant.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused plans for the “east facing wall of 1 Rose Street” in the city’s Millfield ward.

The site is visible from the A1231 Trimdon Street and sits near the Hylton Road roundabout and the new Riverside multi-storey car park.

Digital advertising screen plan submitted for gable end of building at Rose Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

Applicant Capital & County Advertising Limited lodged an application earlier this year (2025) seeking permission to erect an “internally illuminated, wall-mounted digital 48 sheet display” at the gable end property.

A planning statement noted the site historically hosted a “classic 48 sheet poster panel” until around 2020 when it was removed due to “major roadworks”, and its replacement was also delayed by Covid-19, planning documents said.

Those behind the scheme said the new “smart, modern digital display unit” would “facilitate sustainable, relevant, locally focused messaging rather than the display of fixed, often national advertisements” and would “present a range of static advertisements, each lasting for not less than 10 seconds”.

On public safety matters, applicants argued that the proposed sign “does not obstruct or clash with any official road sign or signal as it is set back from the main through-roads alignment”.

Developers added that “there is nothing unusual or complicated about the highway network in the area to give rise to special road safety concerns.”

After considering the planning application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on September 1, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, did not raise any concerns about the “scale, massing, and siting of the installation from a highway safety perspective”.

However, the main reason for refusal included the visual impact of the wall-mounted illuminated sign on the surrounding area, with council planners noting the sign would “appear inappropriately prominent in this location and would introduce an incongruous feature into the street scene to the detriment of the visual amenities of the area”.

It was argued that the “illuminated display is a large sign which will be visible over a wide area resulting in an obtrusive and overdominant element within the existing streetscene”.

Council planners said that given the advertisement’s “size, scale, and location, it is considered to be detrimental to the visual amenities of the area and considered unacceptable in this regard”.

The council decision report adds: “Although the proposal would not have a negative impact on public safety, the proposed display is considered likely to have a detrimental impact upon visual amenity, contrary to [local and national planning policies].

“The proposal is unacceptable as set out above, the application is recommended for refusal.”

The applicant, in a previous planning statement, said the use of digital technology “allows the proposed sign to be operated remotely thus materially reducing vehicle movements to manage the estate with only periodic inspection and servicing being required”.

It was argued that the proposed digital screen “faces a wholly commercial area” and is “set back at a wide area of footway so that it does not dominate the street scene” and applicants said the sign’s location on an “approach to the city will result in its slim, simple design being readily absorbed into the street scene”.

The planning statement added: “There are no other signs of the [sign] type proposed in the immediate area (the digital sign on the nearby car park is not readily seen at the same time as the proposed) with existing occupiers’ own signage being set back from the proposed site and thus visually separate.

“As such, the potential for harm from clutter or cumulative impact is low.

“Given the orientation towards commercial properties, the proposal’s potential to harm the amenity of the occupiers of neighbouring buildings is also low.”

Applicants also noted that the digital screen could be “easily removed at a later date to allow future development needs.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01473/ADV