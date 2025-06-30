A drug and alcohol recovery charity operating on Wearside is set to receive a major funding boost, following a decision by city leaders.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors, at their most recent meeting in June, 2025, approved a funding award for Northern Engagement from Addiction into Recovery Foundation (NERAF).

According to council documents, NERAF is an “independent peer led charity” which “provides support for those in recovery whilst also offering volunteering and mentoring opportunities”.

NERAF awarded £101k to expand addiction recovery work with Sunderland’s most vulnerable | Mart Production/Pexels

The opportunities provided by the charity aim to “enable a peer mentoring ‘lived experience’ approach to support and guide others, alongside promoting visible recovery in our communities”.

Council cabinet papers stated NERAF is “delivering ongoing support to residents in recovery” and needs “additional funding” to continue this provision.

National funding has been secured from the Drug and Alcohol Treatment and Recovery Improvement Grant, a specific grant from central government to support drug and alcohol treatment and recovery, and the funding was signed off by senior Sunderland councillors on June 26, 2025.

NERAF will be required to enter into a grant agreement with the council which will set out the agreed purpose for the use of the grant.

The £101,555 funding allocation for NERAF for 2025/26 is linked to specific actions planned by the charity, which are set out in a cabinet report.

This includes using funding for a “dependency awareness advisor and recovery coach” who would “work directly to support recovery and manage caseloads of individuals that external evaluation has described as ‘hard to reach’, with many not in contact with any other support beyond essential benefits and housing services”.

Other actions linked to the grant funding include training at NERAF’s multiple weekly drop-in and group sessions, along with “additional part time roles to enhance capacity”.

These roles include an additional “advocacy recovery coach”, an additional “group coach” and an “outreach recovery coach” to “enhance NERAF’s effectiveness and [to] allow them to expand their lived experience offer into other parts of the city.”

The grant award was approved at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s cabinet at City Hall last week and was welcomed by several members of the panel.

Councillor Kelly Chequer, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for health, wellbeing and safer communities, initially outlined the report to cabinet.

“The Drug and Alcohol Treatment and Recovery Improvement Grant (DATRIG) requires local authorities to demonstrate support for visible recovery in their communities with very strong direction towards the support of independent, ‘lived experience’ recovery organisations,” she said.

“Sunderland is fortunate to have such an organisation in NERAF established within the city.

“The local independent evaluation commissioned by Sunderland City Council into previous drug and alcohol grant funded initiatives reflects NERAF’s valuable contribution to recovery, compliance with systems and requirements, and effective partnership working.”

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for children’s services, childhood poverty and skills, said the services were “extremely important with the challenges that the city faces with alcoholism and addiction of all substances”.

“It can cause untold trauma in communities and I think we’re dealing a lot of the time with traumatised communities and this is a way out for many of them but again, it causes problems further down the line,” he added.

“So I wholeheartedly back the work that NERAF do”.

A cabinet report said that an alternative option to not provide grant funding was rejected as it would “result in a gap in drug and alcohol recovery provision in Sunderland”.

The cabinet report added: “This could result in the council being required to procure and fund additional recovery provision for Sunderland (in a limited market) and result in a rise in demand for other support services once residents in recovery lose support.”

Cabinet documents linked to the grant funding decision are available to view via Sunderland City Council’s website.