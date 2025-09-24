Plans for an “internal fit-out” at a listed bank building on Wearside, including the installation of new “self-service machines”, have been approved by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the home of Barclays Bank on the corner of Fawcett Street and Saint Thomas Street in the city centre.

The building is used as a bank on the ground floor with associated offices to the first floor, however, previous planning documents submitted to the council noted other upper floors are “unused by the bank.”

Barclays Bank, Fawcett Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

A separate planning application submitted to council officials in July, 2025, sought listed building consent for the “replacement of 5x counters with 5x self-service machines mounted on modern wall” inside Barclays Bank.

Permission was also sought for a “replacement branch name plate and relocation of existing marketing posters” and plans to “refresh wall finishes.”

A heritage statement submitted with the application referenced plans for the “refurbishment and upgrade of Barclays Bank” and said it would involve the replacement of five “old counters” with five new “self-service machines mounted on modern wall.”

Meanwhile, a design and access statement noted the proposals were “primarily an internal fit-out” and that plans intended to “respect and preserve the layout of the property and conserve the overall appearance of the building”.

It was noted that “the internal work is designed not to affect the historiclisted structure but be similar to the existing [and] any fixings will be carried out in a similar way to the existing”, with the “existing ceiling to the banking hall area retained”.

Applicants said the proposals “intended to respect and preserve the overall street scene and enhance the internal layout” and that “any removed elements will be made good to match existing or redecorated in line with the proposed finishes.”

During the planning process, amended plans were submitted to “address the comments” made by the council’s principal conservation officer about the “size and positioning of the proposed new branch name plate”.

It was noted that the “removal of the sign from the Fawcett Street entrance, which was the key concern, and the re-use of the fixing holes for the replacement sign to St Thomas Street will minimise any impact on the historic fabric and features of the listed building”.

The conservation officer added that the “proposed replacement of the internal counters with self-service ATM machines is of no concern” as they are “modern fittings and the works will have no impact on the historic fabric, character and significance of the listed building.”

After considering the revised listed building consent application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on September 22, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said: “It is considered that the main issue relevant to the assessment of the proposal includes the impact of the proposal on the historic character and fabric of the designated heritage asset which in this case is a Grade II-listed building.

“In response to the amended plans […] the council’s conservation team have confirmed that they no longer have any concerns or objections to the proposals, and the works will acceptably maintain the significance of this listed building.

“The application is therefore considered to be acceptable in this respect.”

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01565/LBC

