It’s all change at the top

Sunderland City Council’s new leader has revealed a “slimmed-down” and “laser-focused” new cabinet, as part of a major reshuffle of the local authority’s top team.

Councillor Michael Mordey was elected as council leader at an ‘extraordinary meeting’ of full council on May 20, which effectively reset the council for the new municipal year.

Although the city council’s annual meeting is a standard fixture after the local elections, this year’s meeting sparked interest across the region due to major changes within the council’s Labour Group earlier in May.

Sunderland City Council Cabinet 2024 (top left to bottom right) Cllr Michael Mordey, Cllr Kelly Chequer, Cllr Alison Smith, Cllr Michael Butler, Cllr Beth Jones, Cllr Lindsey Leonard, Cllr Kevin Johnston

It was noted that Sunderland Labour Group had been put on a national Labour Party ‘campaign improvement board’ in 2022, a scheme set up to ‘support Labour groups that require improvement’.

Although Sunderland’s Labour Group appointments were already agreed earlier this month, Sunderland City Council’s leadership positions needed to be formally put to the vote at a public meeting of all councillors, including Labour, Lib Dems and Conservatives.

At Monday’s meeting, Cllr Michael Mordey was elected by a vote of 50 in support and 17 against, and revealed his ambitions for the city and new cabinet.

Sunderland City Council operates under a ‘leader and cabinet model’ which includes a team of senior councillors with different areas of responsibility.

The previous Labour cabinet included a council leader and deputy leader and a cabinet secretary responsible for finance and corporate services, as well as an education role and cabinet roles aligned to the council’s City Plan.

This included roles covering the environment and portfolios Dynamic City, Healthy City and Vibrant City, as well as deputy cabinet members.

Cllr Mordey’s new cabinet includes re-branded portfolios, some new faces and a decision to scrap deputy cabinet members entirely.

The new-look cabinet also marks the departure of former cabinet secretary councillor Paul Stewart, children, learning and skills cabinet member councillor Linda Williams, and culture chief and Vibrant City cabinet member, John Price.

New faces on the cabinet include Southwick councillor and clinical lead in public health Michael Butler, who will take on the children’s services, child poverty and skills role.

According to council documents, the role will cover “learning and skills agendas and approaches for post-16 and people of all ages in Sunderland, ensuring they can benefit from the social, economic and employment opportunities being created in the city”.

Another new face on the cabinet will be Washington Central councillor Beth Jones, who will have responsibility for communities, culture and tourism, building on her experience of the city’s cultural sector.

Meanwhile, Ryhope councillor Lindsey Leonard, who has specific experience working in regulatory services, will take on the environment, transport and net zero brief.

This role includes “political leadership of the co-ordinationof all enforcement activity across the council”, as well as responsibility for transport links, active travel and “low carbon and energy partnerships and the net zero policy agenda”.

Councillor Alison Smith, a former deputy cabinet member and retired former human resources officer, will take on a role similar to cabinet secretary with responsibility for corporate services and equalities.

Part of this role includes political oversight over finance and governance at the council, and the “efficient and effective deployment of resources to sustain services that matter to local people and to local communities”.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Copt Hill councillor and previous cabinet member for Dynamic City, will continue in a housing, regeneration and business role, with a focus on growing businesses and “expanding social housing”.

New deputy council leader Kelly Chequer, a Southwick councillor, trained nurse and former Healthy City cabinet member, will now have responsibility for health, wellbeing and safer communities.

This role aims to “provide political leadership to the council’s approach to the priorities of health and life chances of children and adults” and covers public health, health inequalities and homelessness.

Councillor Antony Mullen, leader of the council’s Conservative Group, said the new cabinet titles were “sensible” and that they set out responsibilities more clearly than previous titles.

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, leader of the Wearside Liberal Democrats, maintained that Cllr Mordey, and the wider circumstances around his appointment as council leader, would be “bad for Sunderland”.

The following year Cllr Mordey lost his Hendon seat to the Liberal Democrats at the May 2021 local elections, before being re-elected to the council in the same ward in 2022.

Cllr Mordey said he was “proud and humbled” to take on the role as council leader and that his new cabinet represented a “slimmed down” and “laser-focused” team.

He added the removal of deputy cabinet members would also save the council around £45,000 in special responsibility allowances (SRAs), despite suggestions from Liberal Democrats that the roles had been scrapped because they could not be filled.

Cllr Mordey maintained the changes in the cabinet around SRAs would help “put more money back into frontline services”.

According to a council diary agreed by councillors earlier this month, the first public meeting of the new cabinet is due to take place in June, 2024.

Cllr Mordey, speaking at Monday’s council meeting, added: “I’m under no illusions that there’s a whole host of work to be done in the months and years ahead.

“But I’m excited to take up this position and I commit myself to working day in and day out in the pursuit of making Sunderland the best it can be.

“To work in partnership with all elected members across the chamber with our partner organisations and the voluntary sector, with our MPs and yes with the Government, and hopefully a Labour Government by Christmas, to ensure all parts of Sunderland, Hetton, Houghton and Washington, continue to thrive and move forward”.

Cllr Mordey has also committed to work in partnership with the newly-elected North East Mayor, Labour’s Kim McGuinness, to ensure that Sunderland realises maximum benefit from devolution.

Sunderland City Council’s new cabinet for 2024/25 is:

Council leader – Cllr Michael Mordey.

Deputy leader and health, wellbeing and safercommunities portfolio holder – Cllr Kelly Chequer.

Children’s services, child poverty and skills – Cllr Michael Butler.

Communities, culture and tourism – Cllr Beth Jones.

Corporate services and equalities – Cllr Alison Smith.

Environment, transport and net zero – Cllr Lindsey Leonard.