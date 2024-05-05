Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour councillors have been left fuming and fearing for democracy after national party bigwigs announced they would be vetting candidates for leader and other senior positions in Sunderland after placing the city’s Labour Group under special measures.

Labour councillors meet each May to vote in a leader, deputy leader and other key positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the Labour has the most councillors in Sunderland, their vote ultimate decides who becomes council leader and deputy council leader, and who takes up other senior posts on the local authority.

Labour councillors were due to meet for the annual post-election meeting on Saturday, May 2, after what was a successful night for the party at the polls in the city.

However, Labour Party chiefs from outside the city have stepped in to overrule the process.

Labour supporters celebrating on the count floor after Alison Smith (grey suit, red rosette and orange tag) won the Redhill seat in Sunderland, pictured along with Labour MP Sharon Hodgson (red suit jacket).

An email from Labour North, which oversees the party in the region, told councillors the planned meeting on Saturday would be cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The email invites applications for leader, deputy leader, chief whip, deputy whip, chair, treasurer and secretary of the Sunderland Labour Group by 12noon on Monday, May 6, with interviews taking place on Tuesday and a rescheduled AGM to take place on Wednesday, May 8.

The email states this is because the Sunderland Labour Group has been put under the ‘Campaign Improvement Board’, a scheme set up to ‘support Labour groups that require improvement’.

Labour members have contacted the Echo furious with the decision, which they say is ‘dictatorial’ and raises grave concerns over democracy.

They say voters in Sunderland have chosen their councillors, and it is only right councillors have the full say on who becomes Labour leader - and therefore council leader - in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been given no reason why. We’ve asked, and had no response - when that happens, you have to wonder why,” they said.

“Sunderland is a successful council yet we’ve been put under the (national Labour Party’s) ‘Campaign Improvement Board’.

“That was set up for struggling councils like Birmingham, which is effectively bankrupt.

“Sunderland council is bringing millions of investment into the city, the Labour Group here has had a successful election night. And we’re getting no answers as to why it is being done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Labour insider said they feared the party wanted to install its own appointed proxy to rule in Sunderland, which they said was bad news for voters in the city.

“We are elected democratically by the people to serve as councillors, and we then democratically choose our leader. That has now been taken away,” they said.

An email to Labour councillors in Sunderland said the decision had been made by Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) and signed off by its General Secretary, David Evans.

Some in the Labour party locally fear councillors will join or form other political groups as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One insider said party members were angry after having campaigned for Labour’s candidate in the North East Mayoral elections, Kim McGuinness, to then have their choice of local leader taken away.

Many in the party remain angry that former North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll was blocked from standing for Labour in the North East Mayor election.

He instead ran as an independent, coming second to Ms McGuinness.

One Labour member said the situation in Sunderland had only added to their fears the city could lose out to Newcastle under the new mayoral system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim McGuinness (centre) celebrates with Labour members after becoming the first ever North East Mayor.

Labour’s ‘Campaign Improvement Boards’ have proved controversial.

The grassroots party website LabourList quotes one NEC member as saying “Labour groups are the only people that should have a right to decide their leader’s, not party apparatchiks” and described the plan as “another deeply authoritarian move from Keir Starmer”.

However, another quoted on the site argues the party needs “mechanisms to send in the help” when a Labour council is “failing in service delivery or hits a financial crisis”, adding that “peer intervention and support can be part of turning round local authorities with seemingly intractable problems”.