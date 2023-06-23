Sunderland City Council has issued almost 15,000 free wheelie bins to residents since introducing a replacement policy for bins that are lost, stolen or damaged.

The local authority used to charge £25 for a replacement wheelie bin if it was lost, stolen or ‘damaged beyond repair’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council dropped its policy of charging £25 for replacing lost and stolen wheelie bins.

At a recent meeting of Sunderland City Council, figures linked to replacement bins were revealed for the 2022/23 year and the first two months of 2023/24.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council, said the local authority had issued 12,912 free replacement bins in 2022/23 and a further 1,858 bins between April 1, 2023 and May 31, 2023.

Taking the previous £25 per bin charge into account, the free bins issued over the 14-month period represent a saving for residents of more than £350,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Rowntree also revealed data for other service changes, including free pest control and free bulky waste collection.

Since the removal of pest control call-out fees in October 2021 the council has carried out 16,024 pest control treatment visits to residential premises.

As the service previously cost £50 per call-out, it is estimated the free pest control move has saved residents around £800,000.

Free bulky waste collections, which were introduced on April 1, 2023, have also seen the council take 9,317 bookings in just two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 2020 the service cost £10, with the free service representing a saving for residents of around £93,000.

The environmental service figures were revealed at a meeting of Sunderland City Council at City Hall on June 14, 2023.

Cllr Rowntree said the data showed how “quickly” the council’s ruling Labour Group was “delivering on its manifesto pledges”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem councillor Andrew Wood told the meeting that free pest control, free bulky waste collections and free replacement bins had been “long Lib Dem asks”.

In previous years the council’s ruling Labour Group has cited financial limitations as a reason for not bringing some policies forward, but recently decided to make the services free as part of a manifesto commitment to support struggling families.

Councillor Paul Stewart, Labour cabinet secretary on the council, said free replacement bin fees and other service changes were part of the council’s drive to support communities during the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Stewart, speaking after the council meeting, said: “We know that many households are facing financial challenges at the moment and we recognise how important environmental services are to residents, so we want to make sure that no-one has to miss out on accessing these important front-line services.

“We recognise that many families were struggling to cover the cost of replacing stolen bins so this is one of the many ways we are trying to support our communities through the cost of living crisis.

“Unfortunately we have seen a number of thefts of wheelie bins in recent years, which damages our communities and neighbourhoods and puts a strain on council resources.

“Our refuse collection teams carry out their collection between 07.30 and 17.15 and we would like to ask that residents put out and bring in their bins as close to these times as possible.”

Councillor Paul Edgeworth, Liberal Democrat Group leader, said the data revealed by Labour bosses “clearly showed the need for these policies which we have known for years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opposition leader on the council claimed that moves to scrap fees for bulky waste, pest control and replacement bins followed elections in 2019 and 2021, which saw the Labour Party lose several seats to opposition groups.

Cllr Edgeworth added: “For years Labour said they wouldn’t bring forward the policies but as ever, they have come late to the party and adopted Lib Dem ideas.”