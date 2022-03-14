Stolen and damaged bins to be replaced free of charge for Sunderland residents as wheelie bin charge is set to be lifted

Sunderland City Council has announced that replacement bins which have been stolen or damaged beyond repair will now be free to all residents requesting them over the next 12 months.

The Council, which currently charges £25 for bin replacements, is being recommended to lift charges for 12 months from April following a review.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and the Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "We are a listening council and we are aware that for some residents the cost of a replacement bin is a big expense.

Sunderland City Council bins.

"We recognise too that with the financial impact of the pandemic and recent surges in the cost of living, many residents cannot afford to pay the £25 charge and as a council we want to help support households and families who may be struggling.

"We are also very aware that bin theft or damaged bins are no longer recorded as crimes and we cannot ignore that for many people it is through no fault of their own that a bin is stolen or damaged."

"Therefore, I shall be recommending to my Cabinet colleagues that we adopt this new policy on replacement wheelie-bins. We will look at the situation again in 12 months time."

Council bosses say the replacement will not necessarily be a new bin but may be a bin which has been in use previously and has been refurbished.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet is expected to adopt the new rules and guidelines when it meets on Tuesday, March 22.

