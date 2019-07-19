An artist's impression of how the new South Shields Interchange will look when finished.

Bosses at bus operator Stagecoach claim it has been so worried by plans in place for this year’s Great North Run it has even considered cancelling services on the day.

Concerns have been prompted by a decision to stop buses using the new £21million South Shields Transport Interchange for the event, reserving it solely for Metro passengers.

“It seems the decision has been taken, when the Great North Run is on, to close the bus station, so there will be disruption even more so than usual on Great North Run day,” said Steve Walker, Stagecoach North East’s managing director.

“We thought about ceasing all services, but we’re going to use Coronation Street to try and make those pick ups.

“But the way they’re talking about Metro passengers gives me some health and safety concerns – we’re expecting local services will be a disaster on that day.”

Mr Walker was speaking at this morning’s meeting of South Tyneside Council’s West Shields, Cleadon and East Boldon Community Area Forum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also revealed Metro passengers would be expected to queue down King Street and across Keppel Street, leading to concerns over traffic management and safety.

More than 40,000 runners are expected to cross the finish line in South Shields, many of whom could be unfamiliar with the layout of the town.

A Nexus spokesman said marshals would be on duty to manage and direct crowds, but transport organisation would have to change from previous years to account for the new interchange.

Mr Walker added: “[Organisers] are trying to convince us it will be safe, we either stop buses in South Shields or reluctantly accept they are correct, so we’ve accepted it will be correct because we don’t want to impact local people.”

Metro operator Nexus is due to assume responsibility for the new South Shields Transport Interchange when it is completed and opened in August and forms phase two of the £100million South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan.