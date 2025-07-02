Plans to expand a city leisure complex and make it a permanent fixture on Sunderland’s seafront have been given the green light by councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, backed plans for STACK Seaburn off Whitburn Road on the old Seaburn Centre site.

The shipping container village opened its doors back in September, 2020, and has become a popular seafront attraction thanks to its mix of food and drink traders and live entertainment.

CGI pictures of some of the new facilities at STACK Seaburn | LDRS

An initial planning application was submitted in early-2024 but sparked opposition from neighbours and concerns from the council’s environmental health department over noise disruption, and plans were withdrawn on April 3, 2025.

However, work has been taking place to revive the scheme with changes to phase two, as well as a raft of measures to reduce noise and “sound breakout” from the existing venue.

A new planning application for the site sought permission for the “permanent retention of existing two-storey mixed-use development with associated external decking, stairs and lift, together with a future phase two”.

Planning documents noted that phase two would “not use shipping containers and would be constructed from a portal frame structure with a brick finish to the western side”, along with “vertical metal cladding and timber clad acoustic screening”.

A report prepared for councillors also said phase two of the development would include a “950sqm competitive socialising area including interactive shuffleboard and darts as well as karaoke booths, bowling, beer pong and pool tables at ground floor” and a first floor function room “which can be subdivided to create two separate spaces.”

The competitive socialising gaming concept, first introduced at STACK Lincoln, will be called ‘Sideshow’ at STACK Seaburn and will have a carnival theme, adding to the existing range of street food outlets and bars at the site.

Developers said sound mitigation measures and changes to the existing leisure complex had been “developed in response to comments received by local residents during the determination of [the previous planning application] which has now been withdrawn.”

Some of the measures included “soundproof lobbies”, a new sound system and the venue “no longer operating as an open-air space ensuring sound leakage is minimised.”

The plans from Stack (Seaburn) Limited were recommended for approval by council planning officers at a meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee on June 30, 2025.

Councillors Peter Walton and Michael Hartnack, both representatives of the Fulwell ward, attended the City Hall meeting to speak on behalf of residents.

Concerns included previous noise disruption issues, the potential for future noise disruption, issues with taxis serving the venue and parking issues in nearby residential areas.

Cllr Walton acknowledged there were measures in place for residents to contact STACK Seaburn’s management, but said a phone number for residents would be “very helpful.”

Cllr Hartnack welcomed plans to enclose the building but said there were still resident concerns about noise issues from open doors and the councillor also called for a “taxi marshalling system” at the STACK Seaburn car park, instead of taxis “pulling up onto the pavement” in front of the venue.

Both councillors said they neither objected to, or supported, the application and clarified their own positions on the STACK expansion and permanent planning permission as “neutral”.

A planning agent for the applicant said people operating and working at STACK Seaburn already have free parking provision and that the venue had “recognised concerns raised by local people” around noise impacts and had “worked proactively” with the council to develop noise mitigation measures.

It was also noted that there would be “one point of access” to both phases of STACK Seaburn and that the planning application would “promote vibrancy and vitality in the area.”

In response to a question on what actions would be taken on future noise pollution issues, council planning officers confirmed the venue could be kept in check via planning enforcement and environmental health departments.

After being put to the vote, the plans for STACK Seaburn won unanimous approval from councillors.

Councillor Martyn Herron said the venue is “always well used” and that increasing the attractions at the seafront is “only a good thing for the seafront as a whole.”

Councillor Iain Scott said the plans would “add to the vibrancy of the seafront” and would “provide further jobs that will come into the local economy.”

Councillor Allison Chisnall, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, supported the permanent retention of STACK Seaburn and referenced the “electric” atmosphere she experienced on a recent visit.

Councillor Michael Dixon also said STACK Seaburn was an “integral part” of the developments taking place on the seafront.

“It’s unrecognisable from the past and it’s a success story as far as I’m concerned,” he added.

Council documents confirm approved operating hours for the development of “07:00 to 1:00 Monday to Sunday” will be retained and that “live music can only be played between 19:00 to 22:00, Monday to Friday and between 14:00 to 22:00 Saturday and Sunday.”

Council planning documents confirmed a “formal noise reporting procedure has been implemented” to allow people with noise concerns to report issues to STACK Seaburn directly.

The council’s transport team also noted that “public parking is currently available both on-street along Whitburn Road and within the two nearby car parks.”

Applicants behind STACK Seaburn previously said that the licensing process linked to the “regulation of live music and the sale of alcohol will be dealt with separately from this application and is not a planning matter”.

They added that the proposals would “retain approximately 130 staff [with] 60 per cent employed on a part-time basis and 40 per cent full-time.”

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, said he was delighted that the plans for Sunderland can now move forward following Monday’s Planning and Highways Committee.

“Sunderland seafront is a huge asset to the area and the region as a whole and has always had a great deal to offer both local residents and visitors,” he said.

“Being able to retain STACK Seaburn and to expand our offering will make it even more attractive to everyone, which is not just good for us but for the local economy as a whole.

“We look forward to being able to start work.”

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00508/FU4