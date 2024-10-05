Red Gables. Picture released by Sunderland City Council.

Divisive plans for a care facility on Wearside supporting disabled children and their families are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on plans for a new care centre at Red Gables, a five-bedroom detached property in East Rainton.

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families are expected to benefit from the facility, with the total cost of purchase and conversion estimated at £1.7million.

Together for Children (TfC), which delivers children’s services on behalf of Sunderland City Council, has been involved in the planning application, which would see the property adapted for a care use and fully staffed to care for up to five children aged 5 to 17 years.

The aim is to provide a location for daytime outreach, group activities and short breaks and according to a council report, to “permit children and young people the opportunity to socialise, while, by extension, also affording parents and or carers short-term respite from their care-giving responsibilities”.

Proposals for Red Gables were first submitted in December, 2023 but have faced issues since, including more than 80 objections in an initial public consultation, physical amendments and a “legal technicality” which saw the plans withdrawn earlier this year.

At the time the amended plans were withdrawn, there had been almost 200 comments in support of the facility during a council consultation exercise.

Plans for the care facility were resubmitted in August, 2024, and have attracted dozens of public comments during a fresh council consultation, with objections now outweighing supporting comments.

The consultation on the resubmitted plans saw 48 objections raising a number of concerns, ranging from the “unsuitable” location and impacts on the character of the area, to loss of “community cohesion”, reduced privacy and increased noise.

Future noise impacts have been cited as coming from occupants, emergency vehicles and increased “comings and goings” from staff and visitors, with many neighbours also raising concerns about highway safety impacts linked to access arrangements and increased levels of traffic.

Other concerns include the impact of potential events being held at the property, wildlife impacts and criticism of the council’s planning consultation, as well as one objector alleging that the proposed development would be a “social experiment”.

While several objectors said they were not against the principle of the care facility, they said an alternative location should be sought instead.

One objector suggested “there has to be properties already out there, where every need of the children could be met and also what [is] right for existing residents”.

A total of 15 representations have been received in support of the resubmitted planning application.

Supporters of the scheme included some parents with disabled children who have hit back at objectors, and some supporting comments have claimed objections contain “speculative comments” and “assumptions”.

Supporters have also contested comments around noise and the ‘unsuitability’ of Red Gables for a care facility, and argued that the plans would be “an asset to the community”, with parents being “good neighbours”.

One supporter said families were “desperate for care provision” since the loss of services at Grace House and that the Red Gables development would create “a beautiful and safe home […] for complex needs children who require and deserve our help”.

Another supporting comment added: “I urge the committee to approve this application so our beautiful children have somewhere they can relax and unwind and give the parents the much needed respite that they require.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the Red Gables care facility plans for approval.

Council planners said the proposals would “provide a specialist form of residential accommodation” in a “sustainable location”, which would “be in keeping with the residential land uses / character of the immediate area”.

It was also noted that no objections had been raised by the council’s environmental health team over “noise and general disturbances” and that the development would be “appropriately managed 24/7” with “no unacceptable impacts” in relation to residential amenity.

The council committee report adds: “The council’s transportation department (the local highway authority) has raised no objections to the proposed development in relation to parking provision and highway safety, subject to continued compliance with conditions, as recommended.

“Northumbria Police have raised no objections to the proposed development in relation to crime and anti-social behaviour.

“In all, it is considered that the proposed change of use of the dwelling to a short break care facility for children would have no unacceptable impacts.

“The proposed development would cater to a specific housing need in which there is demand for within the local authority area.”

Project bosses previously hoped the care centre at Red Gables would open in Autumn, 2024.

This was due to what the presentation described as “necessary legal activity including registering the home with Ofsted, essential renovation work and the recruitment of staff”.

A statement published on Together for Children’s website added the previous withdrawal of the Red Gables plan was due to a “legal land-related issue which was unfortunately out of our control” and that the resubmitted plans were “almost identical to the previous”.

A final decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, October 7.

Registered speakers will have the opportunity to speak on the plans, before committee members discuss the proposals and take a vote.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at City Hall from 5.30pm and will be open to the public.