Plans to build new bungalows on green space in the Southwick area have taken a step forward, following a decision by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application to redevelop land off Cato Street in the Southwick ward.

The green space sits between Cato Street / Greystone Place and the rear of properties in Chatterton Street and while planning documents state the site historically housed a row of terraced properties, the buildings have since been demolished.

New bungalows development proposed for site off Cato Street in Southwick area of Sunderland | Google/LDRS

New plans from housing association Bernicia Group aimed to bring housing back to the site by creating a terrace of 11 bungalows.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials noted the plans would provide “high quality housing for the elderly” and would “deliver a mix of economic, social and environmental benefits”.

This included “construction jobs in the area” and “new custom for local businesses”, as well as “regenerating a vacant site” and bringing “quality, well-designed and energy-efficient homes to the community of Southwick.”

Under the plans, each bungalow would have two bedrooms, a kitchen, lounge and bathroom and boundary treatments for the site would include metal railings and close boarded fences.

Developers added that the proposed development would be “100 per cent affordable housing” and that each bungalow would offer one “in curtilage parking bay”, along with visitor parking bays for the wider development.

Although it was noted that the housing plans would “require the removal of several trees”, Bernicia confirmed that these trees would be “compensated for with new plantings”, along with landscaping works “maximising the use of native shrub and tree species.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, no objections were received and a re-consultation exercise was also launched by the council to specify the application affects council-owned land.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting, had recommended the planning application for approval.

After being put to the vote at Monday’s (June 30) Planning and Highways Committee at City Hall, the plans were given the green light.

Several councillors on the decision-making panel welcomed the plans, including councillor Iain Scott, who credited the delivery of much-needed bungalows.

“I’m thrilled to see that this application will bring forward 11 bungalows, it’s the type of housing that we need in the city and I will be supporting the application,” he said.

Councillor Michael Dixon also noted the loss of green space but said the application, on balance, was “very worthy”.

“I went along and had a look at this site this morning and in a way it’s a pity because there’s nice green space in a very highly urbanised area with benches, seats and trees,” he added.

“But I think on balance the application is very worthy and Bernicia are a very well-regarded social housing provider so I’m very happy to support the application.”

The planning approval is subject to the completion of a section 106 legal agreement to secure affordable housing and financial contributions towards ecology (habitat regulations assessment mitigation) and “alternative open space provision with the Southwick ward”.

A committee report from council officers adds: “The proposed development is in a sustainable location, with good access to public transport links.

“It would contribute to the residential offer within the area and would provide an acceptable density of development.

“The development would also contribute to meeting affordable housing needs, with 100 per cent of the development being secured as affordable via a Section 106 legal agreement.

“It would provide a housing type, tenure and size that would be appropriate at this location and so it would be acceptable in principle.

“Subject to the compliance with recommended conditions it is considered that the proposed development would be of an acceptable design and have no harmful visual impacts when viewed from the public domain.”

Council planners noted that the proposed bungalows development would have “no unacceptable impacts on the amenity of the occupiers of existing dwellings in the vicinity of the application site including during the construction process,” subject to conditions.

The document also acknowledged the loss of green space as part of the housing proposals and confirmed a “financial contribution would be made as part of the Section 106 agreement.”

For more information on the plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00318/FU4