Plans to build 11 new bungalows on green space in the Southwick area have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application to develop land off Cato Street in the Southwick ward.

The rectangular site sits between Cato Street and the rear of properties at Chatterton Street and is currently open green space.

New bungalows development proposed for site off Cato Street in Southwick area of Sunderland | Google/LDRS

According to planning documents submitted to the council, the site historically housed a row of terraced properties but the buildings were later demolished and the site “landscaped and seeded”.

New plans from housing association Bernicia Group aim to bring housing back to the site by creating a terrace of 11 bungalows.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the plans would provide “high quality housing for the elderly” and would “deliver a mix of economic, social and environmental benefits”.

This includes “construction jobs in the area” and “new custom for local businesses”, as well as “regenerating a vacant site” and bringing “quality, well-designed and energy-efficient homes to the community of Southwick.”

Developers also said that the proposed development would be “100% affordable housing” and that each bungalow would offer two bedrooms and one “in curtilage parking bay”, along with visitor parking bays for the wider development.

Although it was noted that the housing plans would “require the removal of several trees from the site”, Bernicia confirmed that these trees would be “compensated for with new plantings”, along with landscaping works “maximising the use of native shrub and tree species.”

A planning statement and open space assessment submitted to council officials states the plans would “assist with national and local objectives to boost the supply of homes, including affordable and accessible homes”.

It also acknowledged the loss of green space as part of the housing proposals and said a “financial contribution would be made as part of the Section 106 agreement”.

Planning documents suggest that this could include a “financial contribution towards the improvement of other green space within north Sunderland”.

On ecology matters, the planning statement adds: “The ecological appraisal confirms that it is not considered that any of the trees on-site are suitable for bat roosting.

“Grassland offers very limited foraging and roosting opportunities forbats, waterbirds or wintering species.

“In addition to this the site is of low value to hedgehogs and other priority species.

“The appraisal also sets out a number of mitigation measures for implementation on site in order to minimise and mitigate any impact on wildlife occurring from this development, these have been included within the design proposals.”

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made following a period of council consultation.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of June 12, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00318/FUL