A corner shop’s bid to offer “commercial catering” and operate a hot food takeaway, recently blocked by council planning officers, is set to be decided by a Government-appointed planning inspector.

An appeal has been lodged against Sunderland City Council’s recent decision to refuse plans for the Premier Store at Eglinton Street in the city’s Southwick ward, near the Stadium of Light.

The applicant had originally applied for a proposed change of use from a commercial retail unit to “also allow for hot and cold food commercial catering for takeaway and delivery”, along with a new extraction system.

Premier Store at Eglinton Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The planning application said the existing shop’s operation was “under threat from globalisation and supermarkets and needs to expand to stay viable”, with the new development proposing an extra two full-time employees.

A “takeout menu” for the proposed development, submitted to council officials earlier this year, offered a mix of salads including fruit salad, mixed seasonal salad and protein salad, as well as “protein boxes”, pizzas and “extras” such as fries, kebabs and chicken parmesan.

It was also noted that the shop unit could sell ‘ancillary’ hot food under its existing planning class but was seeking “formal permission and [a] proper extraction kit to ensure no adverse impacts or nuisance.”

During a council public consultation on the plans, there was public support for the development with no objections and 12 individual representations in support, along with a petition submitted in support of the “commercial kitchen for hot / cold food.”

After considering the planning application however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on August 22, 2025.

This included the plans clashing with a policy in the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan’, around hot food takeaways which focuses on actions to “support or improve the health and wellbeing of local communities” and to “carefully manage the opening of new hot food takeaways”.

The existing policy includes the council “resisting” new hot food takeaways in wards “where the prevalence of childhood obesity is more than 21 per cent for year 6 pupils or 10 per cent for reception pupils”.

The latest childhood obesity data from the National Child Measuring Programme, for Southwick ward where the site is based, recorded the year six level at 28.9 per cent and reception year figures stood at 14.9 per cent.

It was noted that the Eglinton Street unit was “within a 400m radius of the entry point to Grange Park Primary School”, with council planners concluding that the development was “unacceptable in principle”.

The second reason for refusal included noise impacts and council planners said the “submission does not demonstrate that the hot food takeaway element of the proposed development would be served by an extraction system which would not give rise to unacceptable levels of noise at nearby residential dwellings”.

The council decision report added that no “noise assessment” had been provided with the application.

It has since been confirmed that the applicant is contesting the council refusal decision and has submitted an appeal to the national Planning Inspectorate.

A planning inspector will now be appointed by the Secretary of State to rule on the matter, which could see the council’s refusal decision being upheld or thrown out.

A number of appeal documents have been published on the council’s public planning portal website, including a “grounds of appeal planning statement” setting out the appellant’s case why the development should be allowed.

Those behind the appeal said that under planning rules linked to retail shops “an ancillary amount of hot food to take away off the premises is also lawfully allowed to be sold”.

It was noted that the “landlord and operator made this planning application in order to provide comfort that he would not be open to planning enforcement should any proposed hot food to takeaway sold from the existing retail / commercial premises become more than ancillary, and also to gain permission for the external elements of the extraction system”.

Appellants said the “hot food takeaway element is thus intended to be small scale […] and either ancillary or complementary to the continued retail and cold food operation” and that the “operator is happy to have hot food service times limited so that school journey times are excluded”.

It was argued that the “basis for the [council’s] refusal of this scheme is poorlyconceived [and] based on a policy which is questionable at best”, a policy which “restricts new operations and thus is a bar on new competition, restricts new ideas/foods and protects existing landlords and operations who have historic lawful [hot food takeaway] planning units / operations”.

The appellant statement said “run-down areas like this need help and investment and positive solutions – and not a draconian application of a policy which is anyway questionable in how it aims to reduce obesitymoving forward”.

Appellants also maintained that the “details submitted with the application were sufficient to address the second refusal reason [around the extraction system] and that they could have been made a regulatory condition of any consent”.

The appeal statement adds: “In order to fairly resist these proposals, the local authority should have demonstrated tangible and significant adverse impacts – and that simply is not the case here.

“On any fair balance, any adverse possible and intangible impacts on obesity do not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the extra economic activity, the support for a small, local shop which is under the obvious modern-day pressures to survive, the increase in servicing, sales and employment, the increase in choice for patrons, and adding a service to the local community – all supported by local people in their manyrepresentations made.

“To put it another way, does this scheme lead to such demonstrable and unacceptable significant adverse harm overall so as to warrant a fair and reasonable refusal of planning permission: No – it is so small scale and limited by the unit it is within.

“The development is considered to be justified on the basis of the more effective and efficient use of this property; assisting with the residential and economic well-being of the locality by providing for an extended commercial business operation and helping the small shop survive, and serve its community as it has for decades.

“If considered necessary, a simple condition can restrict hot food sale hours to avoid school traffic, and has even been used before in a neighbouring authority.

“Ancillary hot food is allowed anyway – so granting permission here actually will limit and control sales, which otherwise could occur in an ancillary way anyway.

“So, in all regards, there are no other material planning considerations that are so outweighing that they preclude the grant of planning permission for the scheme as described in the submitted planning application, and thus it is respectfully requested planning permission is granted now at appeal.”

The appeal statement also included a direct statement from the appellants which stated the shop had been run by a family for more than 40 years and that the “idea to serve hot food came directly from our customers, many of whom shared that the community lacks options for diverse meals.”

An update on the appeal will be published on the Planning Inspectorate’s website once a decision has been made.

For more information on the planning application and appeal, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00012/REF