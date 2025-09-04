A Sunderland shop’s bid to offer “commercial catering” and operate a hot food takeaway has been blocked by council development bosses over childhood obesity and noise fears, despite public support for the venture.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has refused plans for the Premier Store at Eglinton Street in the city’s Southwick ward, which sits near the Stadium of Light.

The applicant had applied for a proposed change of use from a commercial retail unit to “also allow for hot and cold food commercial catering for takeaway and delivery”, along with a new extraction system.

Premier Store at Eglinton Street, Sunderland | Google/LDRS

The planning application said the existing shop’s operation was “under threat from globalisation and supermarkets and needs to expand to stay viable”, with the new development proposing an extra two full-time employees.

A “takeout menu” for the proposed development, submitted to council officials, offered a mix of salads including fruit salad, mixed seasonal salad and protein salad, as well as “protein boxes”, pizzas and “extras” such as fries, kebabs and chicken parmesan.

It was also noted that the shop unit could sell ‘ancillary’ hot food under the existing planning class but was seeking “formal permission and [a] proper extraction kit to ensure no adverse impacts or nuisance.”

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there was public support for the development with no objections and 12 individual representations in support.

The representations, summarised in a council report, said the development would be a “positive addition to the locality in supporting growth of a local business”, along with associated employment benefits and “accessibility to greater range of foods”.

There was also a petition submitted in support of plans for the “commercial kitchen for hot / cold food” with dozens of signatures.

After considering the planning application however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department refused it on August 22, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, described the development as a “change of use from convenience store (use class E) to a convenience store with a hot food takeaway (sui-generis)” and two main reasons for refusal were given.

This included the plans clashing with a policy in the council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan, or ‘local plan’, around hot food takeaways which focuses on actions to “support or improve the health and wellbeing of local communities”.

Council documents state the policy “seeks to carefully manage the opening of new hot food takeaways, on the basis that the council is becoming increasingly cognisant of and concerned with the number of hot food takeaways in the city and the impact this is having on public health and obesity rates”.

It was noted that the Eglinton Street unit was “within a 400m radius of the entry point to Grange Park Primary School” and within the Southwick ward, where childhood obesity levels exceed thresholds set out in council policy.

The existing policy includes the council “resisting” new hot food takeaways in wards “where the prevalence of childhood obesity is more than 21 per cent for year 6 pupils or 10 per cent for reception pupils”.

The latest childhood obesity data from the National Child Measuring Programme (for Southwick ward) recorded the year six level at 28.9 per cent and reception year figures stood at 14.9 per cent.

In this context, council planners said the development was “unacceptable in principle” as it clashed with planning policies which “aim to achieve healthy places which enable and support healthy lifestyles, as well as addressing identified local health and well-being issues”.

The second reason for refusal included noise impacts and council planners said the “submission does not demonstrate that the hot food takeaway element of the proposed development would be served by an extraction system which would not give rise to unacceptable levels of noise at nearby residential dwellings”.

The council decision report added that no “noise assessment” had been provided with the application and that the “application is not accompanied by information to provide confidence that the proposed extraction system would not give rise to unacceptable levels of noise in relation to adjacent residential receptors.”

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

For more information on the plan and council refusal decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/01439/FUL