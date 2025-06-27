Plans to build new bungalows on green space in the Southwick area are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will discuss and vote on an application to redevelop land off Cato Street in the Southwick ward.

The green space sits between Cato Street / Greystone Place and the rear of properties in Chatterton Street and while planning documents state the site historically housed a row of terraced properties, the buildings have since been demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New bungalows development proposed for site off Cato Street in Southwick area of Sunderland | Google/LDRS

New plans from housing association Bernicia Group aim to bring housing back to the site by creating a terrace of 11 bungalows.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the plans would provide “high quality housing for the elderly” and would “deliver a mix of economic, social and environmental benefits”.

This includes “construction jobs in the area” and “new custom for local businesses”, as well as “regenerating a vacant site” and bringing “quality, well-designed and energy-efficient homes to the community of Southwick.”

Developers also said that the proposed development would be “100 per cent affordable housing” and that each bungalow would offer two bedrooms and one “in curtilage parking bay”, along with visitor parking bays for the wider development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each bungalow would also have a kitchen, lounge and bathroom and boundary treatments for the site would include metal railings and close boarded fences.

Although it was noted that the housing plans would “require the removal of several trees”, Bernicia confirmed that these trees would be “compensated for with new plantings”, along with landscaping works “maximising the use of native shrub and tree species.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, no public representations were received and a re-consultation exercise was also launched by the council to specify the application affects council-owned land.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting next week, has recommended the planning application for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any approval by councillors would be subject to the completion of a section 106 legal agreement to secure affordable housing and financial contributions towards ecology and “alternative open space provision with the Southwick ward”.

The council committee report adds: “The proposed development is in a sustainable location, with good access to public transport links.

“It would contribute to the residential offer within the area and would provide an acceptable density of development.

“The development would also contribute to meeting affordable housing needs, with 100 per cent of the development being secured as affordable via a Section 106 legal agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would provide a housing type, tenure and size that would be appropriate at this location and so it would be acceptable in principle.

“Subject to the compliance with recommended conditions it is considered that the proposed development would be of an acceptable design and have no harmful visual impacts when viewed from the public domain.”

Council planners noted that the proposed bungalows development would have “no unacceptable impacts on the amenity of the occupiers of existing dwellings in the vicinity of the application site including during the construction process,” subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also acknowledged the loss of green space as part of the housing proposals and confirmed a “financial contribution would be made as part of the Section 106 agreement”.

On ecology matters, the planning statement added: “The ecological appraisal confirms that it is not considered that any of the trees on-site are suitable for bat roosting.

“Grassland offers very limited foraging and roosting opportunities for bats, waterbirds or wintering species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to this the site is of low value to hedgehogs and other priority species.

“The appraisal also sets out a number of mitigation measures for implementation on site in order to minimise and mitigate any impact on wildlife occurring from this development, these have been included within the design proposals.”

A decision on the planning application rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will meet to discuss and vote on the proposals next