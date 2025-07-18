Proposals for “retail pods” near a busy roundabout on Wearside have been put on hold, after developers officially withdrew the plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department had been considering an application for land at The Broadway along the A183 road in the city’s Sandhill ward.

The land sits between the Treadmill Gym at the former Grindon Mill pub site and the BP petrol station, and adjacent to the roundabout connecting The Broadway and Pennywell Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application has been withdrawn for four 'retail pods' on land off The Broadway on Wearside | LDRS

The site includes areas of hardstanding and is used for parking, although recent signage has advertised the plot as a “development site.”

The retail pods were proposed to the rear of the existing plot, well away from the A183, and site plans showed the remainder of the site covered by around 22 marked car parking bays.

Proposed parking provision included an additional four “retail parking” spaces for the proposed retail pods, as well as one disabled parking bay, with this parking provision surrounded by a “safe pedestrian zone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposed ‘secured’ cycle storage and separate ‘short stay’ cycle storage was also proposed within the safe pedestrian zone, along with a bin store to serve the development.

While noting the development would create four full-time employees and four part-time roles, the planning application did not provide details on the opening hours for the retail pods or the types of businesses proposed.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans there were six public objections raising a range of concerns, including increased traffic and highway safety, parking and access issues, increased litter, noise and air pollution, sewage issues and the potential for the pods to be “converted to food outlets in future”.

One objector said the development would be “detrimental to the area in every respect”, while another objector stated the “local infrastructure is not equipped to handle a significant increase in vehicle volume, which raises concerns about road safety and travel delays for existing residents”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comments from another objector added the plans would “cause more congestion on an already very dangerous and extremely busy roundabout” and noted the negative visual impact from “pre-fabricated pods.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website confirms the plans were officially withdrawn on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

A delegated decision report from the council confirms the plans were withdrawn following an email from the applicant’s planning agent, although no reasons are cited in the council document for the withdrawal.

The withdrawal decision follows a number of consultee responses from council departments, including the council’s planning policy team, which in a statement in April, 2025, said there was “not sufficient information associated with the application” to determine it against several council policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s future transport department, also in a consultation statement in April, 2025, said the applicant is “required to clarify existing parking arrangements for the gym and salons” nearby and noted the accident record of the adjacent roundabout.

The statement from the council’s highways department said: “The proposed site is accessed directly from a roundabout, where there has been five accidents within the last five years.

“The applicant is required to provide details of the proposed businesses which will utilise the units to ensure that the proposals will not over intensify the use of the site and traffic increase will not have a harmful impact on the surrounding highway network.”

If developers want to revive the scheme, they would have to submit a fresh planning application to the council’s planning department.

For more information on the plan and withdrawal decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00664/FUL