Plans for “retail pods” off a busy road and roundabout on Wearside have been submitted to council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at The Broadway along the A183 road in the city’s Sandhill ward.

The land sits between the Treadmill Gym at the former Grindon Mill pub site and the BP petrol station, and adjacent to the roundabout connecting The Broadway and Pennywell Road.

A planning application has been submitted for four 'retail pods' on land off The Broadway on Wearside | LDRS

The site includes areas of hardstanding and is used for parking, although recent signage has advertised the plot as a “development site”.

A new planning application submitted in recent weeks aims to repurpose the site for businesses, with new buildings and associated parking.

This includes “removable container units for retail purposes” providing a total of four retail units made up of metal containers.

Submitted plans describe the development as “temporary retail pods” and state the buildings “come pre-fabricated with full retail interiors, door and non-illuminated signage”, as well as being installed on a concrete base.

Plans also show four “retail parking” spaces for the proposed retail pods, as well as one disabled parking bay, with the parking provision surrounded by a “safe pedestrian zone”.

Proposed ‘secured’ cycle storage and separate ‘short stay’ cycle storage would be provided on site to serve the development within the safe pedestrian zone, and a modular bin store would also be provided.

The retail pods would be located at the rear of the existing plot, well away from the A183, and site plans show the remainder of the site covered by marked out car parking bays.

This includes around 22 spaces in total, in addition to the spaces planned directly outside the four new retail pods.

A planning application submitted to council officials notes the development would create four full-time employees and four part-time roles.

However, it does not provide details on proposed opening hours for the retail pods or the types of businesses developers are looking to attract.

The planning application will be assessed by council planning officers before a final ruling is made on whether the development can progress.

A final decision could be made by either council planning officers under ‘delegated powers’ or by councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made later this year following a council consultation exercise.

For more information on the plan, or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00664/FUL