Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Magistrates’ Court at Keel Square in the city centre.

This included the replacement and renewal of several parts of the building, as well as structural improvements, repair and decoration works and energy-efficiency improvements to the historic complex.

Sunderland Magistrates’ Court, Keel Square. Picture: Google Maps

New plans from the Ministry of Justice, submitted in June 2023, sought listed building consent for works to ‘glazed roof lantern’ windows above two court rooms in the building.

This included the “replacement of damaged, leaking single Georgian wired glass with new timber double glazed units to the face of the existing structure” and “retaining existing support structure with [a] slightly higher cill line”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 7, 2023.

A council decision report added the plan would be acceptable in relation to its effect on the heritage significance of the listed building and wider Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, the council’s conservation team raised no objections.

It was noted that the scheme was considered “a relatively minor modification to the previously approved repair and restoration scheme for the Grade II-listed Magistrates’ Courts”.

The consultation statement added: “The proposed adaptation works have been designed in a sensitive manner that will have no impact on the significance of the listed building.

“[The works] will importantly rectify persistent issues of water ingress through the roof and lanterns whilst also improving thermal performance, and thus benefit the future conservation and long term use of the listed building”.

According to planning documents the Magistrates’ Court building was designed by “renowned local architects” W & T R Milburn, who designed several well-known buildings in the area, including the Empire Theatre.