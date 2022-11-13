Green light for Sunderland Magistrates’ Court overhaul, including ‘bird protection systems’ and ‘crash barrier’

The application from the Ministry of Justice proposed “repairs and improvement works” to “sustain, improve and enhance” the use of the Grade II-listed building, in Keel Square, and “ensure its continued preservation”.

This included the replacement and renewal of some parts of the building, including flat roof coverings, as well as waterproofing works and structural improvements to areas including the basement and roof.

As part of the scheme, repairs and decoration works were proposed for the pitched roofs, stonework, steel beams, external doors, plasterwork, chimneys, rainwater goods and soil pipes.

Sunderland Magistrates’ Court

Works also included replacing ‘bird protection systems’, a ‘crash barrier protection system’ and energy efficiency improvements.

Sunderland City Councils’s conservation team said the works would have a “positive impact” on both the building and city heritage.

Heritage experts said the plans represented a “well-informed yet practical conservation approach to the repair, restoration, upgrading and improvement works” that would conserve and enhance the building’s “architectural and historic integrity”.

The council’s decision report adds: “The proposals are strongly supported as they will repair, restore, improve and secure the long-term conservation of an important landmark listed building in a sensitive manner and ensure its continued operational use as a Magistrates’ Court, whilst also enhancing the character and appearance of the Bishopwearmouth Conservation Area.”

According to planning documents, the Magistrates’ Court building was designed by “renowned local architects” William and TR Milburn, who designed several well-known buildings in the area, including the Empire Theatre.

A heritage statement also noted the historical, aesthetic and communal value of the Magistrates’ Court, describing it as “part of the finest architectural examples in Sunderland”.

The heritage statement added: “The building presents communal value in that it is retained in its original use as a courthouse, and many people will be able to collectively remember the building as part of the historic city”.

The approval from city development chiefs this week included both full planning permission and listed building consent.

Under planning conditions, the repair and improvement works must begin within three years.