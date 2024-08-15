Questions over future of vacant former health building in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Questions have been raised about the future of a vacant former health building on Wearside, which health chiefs say is ‘under review’.

Hillview, Stannington Grove, Sunderland. Credit LDRS | LDRS

The detached property ‘Hillview’ sits in Stannington Grove near St Michael’s Community Centre, several local businesses and a primary school and has been vacant for years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once used for health services, the vacant site is currently managed by NTW Solutions on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Dixon, St Michael’s ward representative, recently called for answers on the reasons for the long-term vacancy and what options were being explored for the site’s future.

The councillor said he was “disappointed” at the “lack of clarity being shown by the NHS over the future use of a building in the ward” and was “increasingly concerned as to why it has remained vacant for many years”.

Cllr Michael Dixon. | Submitted

Cllr Dixon said: “This detached property, known as Hillview, is managed by NTW Solutions, based in Gosforth, on behalf of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust and is situated on Stannington Grove.

“I can recall over 30 years ago babies were taken along to have their injections and be weighed, but in more recent times it has been empty for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The specific locality is very interesting with a variety of uses close by including Hill View Junior School, Mamma Italia Restaurant, the St Michael’s Community Centre and a vast area of open land opposite, plus two other food outlets and residential dwellings just yards away.

“So having this long-term empty property does not help the locality and what is also very frustrating is that the condition of the building is being allowed, inexplicably, to deteriorate with this indecision and delay.

“Just doing nothing is hardly a viable option”.

Cllr Dixon added he had faced issues reporting concerns to NTW Solutions following previous break-ins at the site and said the building was regularly raised as an issue by local residents.

“The future of this building really needs urgent attention especially when its site could be put to very good use by potentially interested parties,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health chiefs were approached for comment and confirmed Hillview was included in wider efforts to “look at what buildings we need to support clinical services”.

Health bosses said they were “keen to work with the local community around the appropriate maintenance of the site”.

However, it is currently unknown what plans, if any, are being drawn up for Hillview.

An NTW Solutions spokesperson said: “We are always looking at what buildings we need to support clinical services provided by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) and the future use of Hillview is being reviewed as part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take our responsibility to look after buildings seriously and this includes making sure they are kept safe and secure.

“We are keen to work with the local community around the appropriate maintenance of the site while the review on its future takes place.”

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust provides mental health and disability services and support across the north of England.

According to its website, NTW Solutions was established in 2017 by the NHS health trust and provides a “wide range of important services to our partners, from estates and facilities operations to business support services”.