Queen Elizabeth II: Where you can sign books of condolence in Sunderland, Washington, Hetton and Houghton
People in Sunderland are being given the chance to pay personal tributes to Her Majesty The Queen following her sad death yesterday.
The Queen died on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, with Britain now entering a 10-day period of mourning.
Sunderland City Council has confirmed books of condolence have been opened in a number of venues across Sunderland city centre, Houghton, Hetton and Washington.
This includes City Hall, the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Washington Town Centre Library, The Hetton Centre, Houghton Library and Sunderland Minster.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run: Organisers confirm famous half marathon WILL go ahead on Sunday in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death
-
2
Hunt for robbers as OAP in hospital with facial injuries after 'horrendous' attack in his own home
-
3
Sunderland groom who brought his wedding forward after cancer diagnosis dies just eight days after tying knot
-
4
Work starts on Gentoo 'affordable' housing scheme in Penshaw at site of historic listed building - despite protests over noise and traffic fears
-
5
Kings Charles III thanks Queen for her 'love and devotion' and pledges to 'serve with loyalty, respect and love' in address to nation
All books of condolence will be available for people to sign during each venue’s standard opening hours.
Councillor Alison Smith, Mayor of Sunderland, led the city’s tributes to her Majesty The Queen by signing the book of condolence at City Hall this morning.
Speaking as the Union Flags were flying half mast at City Hall, Hylton Castle and The Port of Sunderland, she said: “I know lots of people will have their own fond memories of her Majesty The Queen and will want to leave their own personal tributes to her.
“It was a great honour for me as the Mayor of Sunderland to be able to pay tribute to Her Majesty on behalf of the people of this city.
“During her long reign, Her Majesty touched the lives of so many people in so many inspirational ways.
“Her death is a tremendous loss which has been felt throughout the world.
“I know that the thoughts of people across our city are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.”
Anyone wishing to lay flowers as a mark of respect to Her Majesty can do so in an area around the bandstand at Mowbray Park in Sunderland city centre.
Sunderland City Council has advised the tributes should be “flowers only” and that flowers will remain in place until the day after the mourning period.
The city council also confirmed flowers will be checked daily and any wilting and dead flowers will be removed.
A vigil is also being held at Sunderland Minster at 7pm tonight (Friday, September 9) for those wishing to pay their respects.
Further updates from the city council will follow as more information becomes available over the next few days.