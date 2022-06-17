Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, this week, validated an application for land at Deptford Terrace in the Millfield ward.

The £20million vision from Jomast Developments, revealed earlier this year, aims to create hundreds of jobs on the land which has sat vacant for more than 15 years.

Developers say more than 135 jobs could be created during the initial construction phase, followed by more than 300 full-time roles.

A CGI of how the site could look.

The plans include industrial and warehouse space, a number of trade counter units, a food store, food and drink facilities and a petrol station across the five-hectare site.

Plans are supported by a range of reports setting out the finer details of the scheme.

This includes plans for a drive-thru coffee shop, a drive-thru bakery and a drive-thru restaurant, as well as a food store with 1,858 sqm gross floorspace.

If approved, the new development site would include an access for vehicles connected directly to the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor.

The former glassworks site.

The site would also offer around 385 customer parking spaces (including accessible spaces), at least 12 electric vehicle charging spaces and pedestrian links.

A planning statement submitted with the plans states “previous historic planning applications have failed to deliver economic development on the site” but that the land now “benefits from excellent connectivity”.

This is because of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor which, developers say, “underpins the viability of new commercial development.”

A design and access statement confirms the foodstore and drive-through units are “likely to be occupied by those without any current presence in this part of Sunderland and/or those that require additional representation in the area.”

A submitted retail and leisure statement also claims the proposed retail and leisure uses would “not result in any significant adverse impact upon investment in centres”.

The document adds: “Any other schemes which are coming forward or being promoted in other centres in the wider area are more distant from the application site and/or are highly unlikely to be affected by the revised proposals.”

Planning consultant Lichfields previously launched a digital consultation on behalf of developers, with submitted views helping to shape the final planning application.

Adam Herald, Jomast’s development director said in February the plans and investment would “see a big improvement for the area”, including “creating new jobs, boosting the local economy and tapping into the potential that the new Strategic Transport Corridor is unlocking.”

A final decision on the planning application will be made later this year, once a period of consultation concludes.