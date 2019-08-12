Standing proud on the skyline, Penshaw Monument has watched over the city for 175 years – and is an unofficial ‘first sign of home’ to Wearsiders coming back from a long journey.

But the elements and the footsteps of thousands of visitors take their toll on the monument and Penshaw Hill on which it sits.

Now Highways England has announced £200,000 of partnership funding towards the restoration of the monument and improving access.

Glenn Archer, project manager for the National Trust, which owns the site, said: “Penshaw Monument is very important to the local community and is an iconic landmark for millions of people travelling to and from the North East.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Highways England to improve access to the monument for the 60,000 people who visit annually, help surrounding habitats to thrive and increase understanding of its historical, geological and cultural significance.”

Highways England’s principal cultural heritage advisor Jim Hunter added: “It’s important that the value of historic landmarks such as Penshaw Monument are recognised and that they receive investment to safeguarded them for the future.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the National Trust to protect and restore the monument which is an iconic heritage feature known and enjoyed by road users travelling on the A1 and A19.”

Mr Hunter said the work is part of the agency’s £225million Environment Designated Fund which invests in projects beyond traditional road building and maintenance schemes.

The money will go towards a National Trust project to improve access to the monument, reduce erosion on Penshaw hill and provide more on-site interpretation for visitors.

The Grade I-listed monument, a half-sized replica of the Temple of Hephaestus in Athens, has been cared for by the trust for 80 years. Built in 1844, the monument celebrates its 175th birthday this year.

The work that will take place

Severe weathering to the main pathway has limited access to the monument, and eroded the surrounding grassland.

As part of the project, the steps leading up to the monument will be replaced with a longer-term solution which will improve access to the monument and reduce the visual impact of the paths on the surrounding landscape.

As well as new steps to the monument, the partnership with Highways England will also allow the National Trust to carry out conservation work to the monument itself, including minor stone repair and repointing of the stylobate at the base of the monument, as well as undertaking ground surveys to understand more about the underlying features of the landscape.

This information will be used to improve signage and interpretation at the site, revealing more about the fascinating history of the hill and monument.

Work on Penshaw Monument is due to start in autumn 2019 and is expected to be completed by spring 2020.