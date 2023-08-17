Blackie Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for a parcel of land at Blackie Park in the Pallion ward.

A new community play area is proposed to the south west of the existing Multi-use Games Area (MUGA) in the park, with resurfacing works.

Exercise equipment would also be located outside of the new play area to the east of the MUGA and would be “directly installed into the existing green land”.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials said Gentoo Group are “carrying out the proposal on behalf of Sunderland City Council”.

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, two public comments were submitted with one in objection and one in support.

The supporting comment said the park upgrade was a “brilliant idea” and that it had “been so long since the kids had anything to play on there”.

Elsewhere the objector said there had been anti-social behaviour in the area which had “ruined” previous play facilities and that new proposals were a “great waste of time and money”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on August 15, 2023.

A council decision report also provided a full list of the play and exercise equipment proposed at the park.

Play equipment includes swings, a sit-in ‘springer’, stand-in see-saw, an “inclusive sturdy flying saucer”, a play unit with platforms and slides allowing ramp access and a rope climber.

Other proposed equipment includes an “activity climber and activity panel’ and another multi-play unit with towers, climbers, a slide and more.

In terms of exercise equipment a ‘calisthenics zone’ is proposed with parallel bars, sit-up benches, a suspension training zone, horizontal ladder and leg lift zone, inclined leap bar, battle ropes connection points and steel seating.

A council decision report noted that the park historically had play equipment but that it had been removed.

Council planners said the new development would “provide public facilities which seek to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents and visitors to the locality”.

The council decision report added: “One representation has been received objecting to the proposed development over concerns in regard to anti-social behaviour.

“Whilst the concerns are noted, the site is a public park with a MUGA and has previously housed play equipment.

“The play equipment includes new toddler and junior equipment with 5 inclusive play items to cater for young people with disabilities.

“The gym/play equipment is targeted [sic] at older children and teenagers and is to be located furthest away from existing residential development.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that there is the potential for an increase in noise as a result of the development, there are sufficient interface differences between the development and the nearest residential property to mitigate any potential impact on neighbouring amenity through increased noise levels.”

Those behind the scheme stated the play park and equipment aims to improve the “social and physical wellbeing of local residents”.

The play equipment will also be enclosed within a galvanised steel perimeter fence with a “wheelchair friendly access gate”.

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.