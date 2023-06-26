Plans for new community play area and exercise equipment at Sunderland park

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received a planning application for an area of land at Blackie Park in the Pallion ward.

The plans from Gentoo Group aim to install a new play area, exercise equipment and fencing at the site off Fordfield Road.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states “Gentoo Group are carrying out the proposal on behalf of Sunderland City Council”.

Blackie Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Those behind the scheme stated the play park and equipment aims to improve the “social and physical wellbeing of local residents”.

The site, which is already used for recreational purposes, would cover around 277m2 and would involve the resurfacing of the area before installing playground equipment.

According to submitted planning documents, this would include a wheelchair accessible roundabout, swings, a climbing frame and picnic tables.

The site would also be enclosed within a “galvanised steel perimeter fence with an inclusive access gate”.

The design and access statement adds: “In addition, the proposal includes the installation of outdoor exercise equipment into the existing land adjacent to the proposed playground.

“The outdoor exercise facilities included within the proposal feature calisthenics equipment such as parallel bars, sit up benches, an inclined leap bar and battle ropes.

“This aspect of the proposal will be fitted directly into the existing [sic] land”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by August 16, 2023.