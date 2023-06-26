Washington was designated as a ‘new town’ in 1964 and became part of the borough of Sunderland around a decade later.

The area, which was formerly part of County Durham, had a population of around 20,000 when the new town was formed and was previously dominated by coal mining, chemicals and iron goods manufacturing.

It was named, of course, after the original Washington Village, the ancestral home of George Washington, a historic settlement dating back many centuries.

Washington Town Centre in April 1973.

Over the years Washington Development Corporation was integral in helping to develop Washington, with new housing and infrastructure.

The 1977 visit of US President Jimmy Carter and Prime Minister James Callaghan is seen as one of the highlights of Washington’s time as a new town, as well as several royal visits over the years.

At a meeting of Sunderland City Council on June 14, 2023, city leaders confirmed plans are being developed to pay tribute to Washington and its history.

Celebrations aim to mark the formation of Washington as a new town and also the establishment of The Galleries Shopping Centre, which is due to turn 50 next year.

Councillor John Price, cabinet member for Vibrant City, told the meeting: “We all know that Washington has a long and proud history which Sunderland City Council is very keen to celebrate.

“The celebrations will be organised by Cllr Sean Laws as area chair alongside the Washington Area Committee and steering group.

“I can commit to the meeting with the chair and officers that we will look at funding and wider support [to] whatever the city council can provide as part of its ongoing commitment to Washington and its residents”.

Although details of celebrations and events for Washington’s 60th birthday have not yet been released by the city council, it is expected local communities and groups will be involved.

Councillor Sean Laws, chair of the Washington Area Committee, said he was excited about helping Washington to celebrate the “important milestone”.

Cllr Laws said: “As chair of the steering group planning the 60th anniversary celebrations, which includes the Washington Heritage Partnership and The Galleries, who celebrate their 50th anniversary on the same day, I know we’re all really excited about helping Washington to celebrate this important milestone.

“Washington has such a proud history and heritage but there is so much going on right now to celebrate as well.

“I want us to celebrate Washington’s past by investing for the future at the same time as showcasing all that is good in our town already.