At their monthly meeting, members of Washington History Society will recall their personal experiences of the transformation, including some changes which were not necessarily supported by locals at the time.

In 1964 Washington was in County Durham had a population of 20,000. It was dominated by coal mining, chemicals and iron goods manufacturing.

When Washington Development Corporation closed in 1988 it was home to 67,000 residents in 15,000 new houses, 950 employers including Nissan, 150 kilometres of new roads and 550 hectares of open space had been created.

The 1977 visit of President Jimmy Carter (digging) and Prime Minister James Callaghan, right, is a highlight of Washington's time as a new town.

Ged Parker, chair of the society, said: “There are few areas in the country that experience industrial decline, reclamation and redevelopment and growth at the same time.

“So it will be fascinating to hear from those who experienced changes first hand. We would be delighted to be joined by others who can tell us their stories.”

Both members and guests are invited to bring along memories and memorabilia of their own, their families and friends connections with the new town years. The meeting which takes place on Monday, October 3 at 1.30pm in the MIND Building, Grasmere Terrace, Washington. The cost is just £2.

Washington's new town flag is raised in 1965.

Also starting on October 3 and running until October 10 is the exhibition of work by Washington’s most celebrated artist, Cyril Lomax, at Washington Old Hall, including Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the hall is usually closed.

The National Trust has kindly agreed to display the Lomax watercolours. For further details contact Ged Parker on 0773 6010203, or email [email protected]