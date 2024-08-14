Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform a former city centre amusements arcade into apartments and retail units have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Mason Amusements building at 44 Holmeside.

The building was once used as a printing works office and then served as an amusement centre for decades, however the site now sits vacant.

This included changing the building’s upper floors, previously used as offices, into apartments and creating two new commercial units on the ground floor.

The planning application is now visible on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website, allowing the public to view the full proposals and have their say.

Plans propose eight apartments in total, with four apartments on each of the building’s upper floors.

Each floor would have a layout of two one-person, one-bed apartments, one two-person, one-bed apartment and one three-person, two-bed apartment.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the building is in a “state of disrepair, particularly to the ground floor areas”.

Planning documents state the proposal would provide a “revitalised appearance to the external areas of the building”, including a “new commercial frontage that respects the existing street scene of the Holmeside area”.

Plans for the ground floor would divide the space into separate commercial units, each with outer double-door accesses, along with an access to the upper floor apartments.

Those behind the scheme said the proposed residential layout would be “designed for a variety of occupants”.

A “large proportion of the building” would also be “given a new render appearance over the existing brickwork”.

Applicants said the “central location, neighbouring amenities and public transport links suggest resident parking would not be required”.

However, it was noted that a bike store would be provided within the development and that “public parking is available within various city centre parking centres”.

The design and access statement adds: “The existing property is located within the Holmeside triangle area of Sunderland city centre, and was built in the 1920s for the original use of a printing works office with a retail ground floor, however the building does not have a listed status or is a building of architectural heritage to the area.

“The external elevations of this building are tired and the internal spaces to the ground and upper floors are in a state of disrepair.

“The proposals contained within this application focus on restoring the commercial use of the existing building while providing a new, functional layout that allows access to apartments on the upper two floors of the building.

“The proposal will also look to provide a revitalised appearance to the external areas of the building, including a new commercial frontage that respects the existing street scene of the Holmeside area.

“We feel these proposals would solidify a sustainable future for the existing building as well as being a very positive further addition for the city’s economy”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of October 1, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01575/FUL