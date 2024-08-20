Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Public invited to have say as plans for riverside 'shipbuilding heritage' sculptures officially submitted v.1

Plans for three new sculptures paying tribute to Sunderland’s shipbuilding heritage have been officially submitted, with members of the public invited to have their say.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received three separate applications for pieces of public art along the riverside walkway in the St Peter’s area.

Two of the sculptures have been created by famous North East artist Ray Lonsdale and will complement the ‘Gan Canny’ sculpture at Keel Square in the city centre.

Collage image of proposed riverside sculptures in Sunderland.

The third sculpture is a tribute to the city’s forgotten women shipyard workers created by Dr Ron Lawson, a Sunderland-born artist whose own career started in heavy industry.

The new sculptures will become part of Sunderland’s Sculpture Trail which was launched more than three decades ago and now runs along the final part of the Coast to Coast cycle route.

Planning applications for the three sculptures were recently publicised and have now appeared on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.

Members of the public can leave comments and share their views on the plans as part of a formal consultation exercise.

Sculpture ‘Launch Day’ depicts a young girl sat with her grandfather overlooking the river Wear | Ray Lonsdale.

Subject to formal planning permission being granted, the three corten steel sculptures are expected to be installed later this year.

The first Ray Lonsdale piece ‘It Says Here’ is a large sculpture depicting two shipyard workers having their lunch together and will be located on the riverside walkway between Palmer’s Hill Road and the ‘Shadows in Another Light’ sculpture.

The second piece from the artist ‘Launch Day’ will be based nearby and depicts a young girl sat with her grandfather overlooking the river Wear, hearing stories of what it was like to work in the shipyards.

A planning and design statement submitted to the council notes the sculptures aim to “pay tribute to the city as a global hub of shipbuilding” and to “tell the story of the decline of shipbuilding in the city and ultimately the closure of the yards”.

Proposed riverside sculpture Molly pays tribute to Sunderland’s female shipyard workers.

Ray Lonsdale, who spent 19 months working on the two sculptures, said the pieces were “designed to unlock a sense of optimism for the future, but to make people feel proud too – of the heritage of the city.”

The third sculpture saw Dr Ron Lawson commissioned by the Sunderland branch of the Soroptimists, who work to support and champion women and girls across the world, along with the support of Sunderland City Council and Apextra CIC.

The project aimed to create a lasting legacy for the Wearside women who helped the wartime effort that saw shipyards producing military vessels vital to the British Armed Forces.

Made from self-weathering steel, the artwork is named Molly and celebrates the 700 women who pushed through harsh conditions on the banks of the Wear during the war to support their nation.

One of the new Ray Lonsdale sculptures ‘ It Says Here’ shows shipyard workers on their lunch break reading the Echo | Ray Lonsdale.

Planning documents state the sculpture would be installed on the riverside walkway opposite the National Glass Centre.

Dr Lawson, speaking earlier this year, said it was a “privilege for a Sunderland artist to be commissioned to design and create such an iconic sculpture”.

He added: “The metalwork skills I’m using to make the sculpture were honed when I was an apprentice sheet metal worker at the North Dock, just a few hundred yards away from where [Molly] will be standing.

“The sculpture is a life-size representation of a female welder wearing the personal protective equipment of the period, and she herself is made from forged and welded steel, which is rather appropriate.”

Suzanne Brown, who has been a member of the Soroptimists for more than 35 years, was part of the collective appointing Dr Lawson to work on the Molly sculpture and thanked everyone involved in the project.

She said: “These were women undertaking jobs like welding, riveting, burning and rivet catching, as well as general labouring, operating cranes, and painting.

“It was perilous work. Yet, history seems to have forgotten them.

“We really felt that these women deserve something – a permanent tribute – to honour their bravery and hard work.

“We wanted to acknowledge the courage and dedication of the shipyard women, as well as to celebrate the Soroptimists, which has done so much to champion women and girls in this city.”

The Sculpture Trail was created over a decade from 1991 to 2001 by sculptor Colin Wilbourn and writer Chaz Brenchley to bring together Sunderland’s past and present, with local people playing a major part in making the trail.

Around the plinth of ‘Shadows in Another Light’ are plaques showing the history of Sunderland, including the Lambton Worm, which were created in workshops by blind and partially sighted people.

The trail includes a ‘shadow’ of a hammerhead crane common in Sunderland shipyards, and ‘Taking Flight’ which shows a cormorant taking flight in five stages.

A collection of huge stone books outside the University of Sunderland, named ‘Pathways to Knowledge’, refers to Bede and the Great Library of St Peter’s while a series of three doors called ‘Passing Through’, represent the past, present and future.

Councillor Beth Jones, cabinet member for communities, culture and tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: ”The sculpture trail has been a huge success since its launch.

“We have every confidence that these three new sculptures will continue to build on its success, by drawing more people to the area while ensuring the city’s fascinating story continues to be told to future generations.”

Decisions on planning applications for the three new riverside sculptures are expected to be made later this year.

More information on the sculptures can be found by visiting Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website.

Information on the Ray Lonsdale sculptures can be found by searching planning references 24/01603/LP3 and 24/01604/LP3.

Information on the Molly sculpture can be found by searching planning reference: 24/01602/LP3