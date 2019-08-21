Plans in for 42-bed 'pub with rooms' at Sunderland seafront - this is what we know now
Plans for a new hotel and restaurant on Sunderland’s seafront have been formally lodged with Sunderland City Council.
The building – described as a ‘pub with rooms’ – could land on the former Pullman Lodge site, near Martino’s restaurant.
The former hotel and eatery site was demolished in 2017 with its historic carriages transported to a site in Kent.
Now, a full planning application has been lodged with the council’s planning authority to bring the site back into use.
Under the hotel plans, 42 rooms will be provided – with two allocated for managers accommodation – alongside a ground-floor family restaurant.
A large car park will also be put in place at the rear of the site with landscaping works and extra trees.
The car park will offer more than 60 spaces, two electric charging points, an area for motorcycles and a cycle shelter with eight spaces.
A transport statement has also praised the availability of public transport and walking/cycling routes to access the site.
It concludes the hotel plans would not have an “unacceptable impact” on highway safety given the site’s previous use.
The new proposals fall amid a council vision for the seafront which has progressed rapidly in recent months.
This includes planners giving the go-ahead to the the STACK shipping container village which is set to create 100 jobs.
Speaking at the time the inn plans were first revealed, council leader Graeme Miller said: “Seaburn is the jewel in Sunderland’s crown, and a place that both residents and visitors can enjoy. We want to enhance its natural charm and ensure it becomes a destination-seaside.”
He added: “This additional accommodation will complement the Grand Hotel and Roker Hotel, and will contribute to the vibrant seafront location we know Seaburn can be. We are delighted that The Inn Collection Group recognises the vast potential of the area.“
A final decision on the Seaburn Inn is expected by Friday, November 15 following a period of council consultation.
Comments can be made in writing until Friday, September 6.
For more information, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning ref: 19/01278/FU4