A CGI of the proposed inn has been released

The three-storey site – described as a ‘pub with rooms’ – is set for land close to Martino’s restaurant at Seaburn, near to the planned STACK Seaburn development.

Sunderland City Council’s development company has agreed terms with The Inn Collection Group, with plans to go to Sunderland’s planning committee by the end of the month.

If the inn is given planning consent, work is expected to start by the end of 2019, and the building could open by December 2020.

Councillor Graeme Miller and Sean Donkin are backing the new inn plans

The multi-award winning hospitality and leisure specialist already includes venues such as The Seaton Lane Inn, in Seaton, The Hog’s Head Inn, in Alnwick and The Bamburgh Castle Inn, in Seahouses, in its portfolio.

Sean Donkin, managing director of The Inn Collection Group, said: “The Seaburn development, alongside STACK, will bolster Sunderland’s economy, both in terms of job creation - from positions generated during the construction phase and by permanent full-time roles created by the new inn.

“It will fill a gap in the market for visitor accommodation, encouraging people to extend their stay and spending in Sunderland and provide local people with a new place to eat and drink, in a first-class location.

“We are delighted to have secured this site in Seaburn which will be an exciting addition to our portfolio of pubs with rooms in the north’s best loved destinations including the Northumberland coast, Durham and the Lake District.”

This is the latest visitor accommodation planned for the city

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Seaburn is the jewel in Sunderland’s crown, and a place that both residents and visitors can enjoy. We want to enhance its natural charm and ensure it becomes a destination-seaside – the STACK proposals were a huge step forward, and add to that the renovation work that will be going ahead to our stunning old buildings on Seaburn promenade, and you can see that we are really beginning to deliver a transformational programme for the area.

“And we will not rest on our laurels to ensure we attract further investment.”

that helps create a really special place.

“This additional accommodation will complement the Grand Hotel and Roker Hotel, and will contribute to the vibrant seafront location we know Seaburn can be. We are delighted that The Inn Collection Group recognises the vast potential of the area.”

News of the plans comes after Sunderland’s seaside received a £820k cash boost last week with proposals to regenerate under-used and historic buildings along the Seaburn and Roker promenade approved by the council.

This will see a former toilet block at Roker, along with the former Bay Shelter and the old tram shelter at Seaburn, transformed into cafés and restaurants, and plans are also afoot for 12 beach

huts, that will stand just north of Fat Buddha.