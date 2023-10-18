Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recent months Sunderland City Council’s planning department has been considering an application for 42 Frederick Street in the city’s Hendon ward.

Developers had applied for permission for works to change the Grade II-listed site from four residential apartments to ‘eight residential units’.

According to supporting documents submitted to council officials, the new development would be classed as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with “studio apartments” and some communal facilities.

General view of Frederick Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

During a council consultation exercise on the plans, one public objection was received raising concerns about bin storage.

The objector noted that “further development of this property to increase the residential capacity will only exacerbate the existing problems making it difficult for businesses to trade in a safe and clean environment”.

As part of the consultation exercise, the council’s conservation team also said the proposal was “likely to be unacceptable” and outlined the reasons for this.

A consultation statement said: “The proposals will introduce an inappropriate use that is incompatible with the character of this part of the Sunniside Conservation Area and the regeneration objectives for Sunniside, which when combined with some unsympathetic interventions to the listed building are likely to have an adverse impact on the character and significance of the listed building and Sunniside Conservation Area.

“Further information is required on the extent of surviving internal historic features of the property to properly assess whether any harm would be caused to the significance of the listed building”.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website shows amended floor plans were submitted by the applicant in August, 2023.

However the planning application, including a separate bid for listed building consent, was officially withdrawn on October 10, 2023.

A council report said: “After discussions around draft amendments, the agent has agreed to withdraw the application”.