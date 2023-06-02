Plans in for 'studio apartments' in historic Sunderland building in Frederick Street

General view of Frederick Street, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 42 Frederick Street in the city’s Hendon ward.

This includes a bid for listed building consent for works to change the Grade II-listed site from four residential apartments to ‘eight residential units’.

According to documents submitted to council officials, the new development would be classed as a house in multiple occupation with “studio apartments” and some communal facilities.

A heritage, design and access statement notes the basement and ground floor of the building are vacant, with new proposals aiming to “create habitable space bringing the building back into use for the next generation”.

The supporting document states the application also aims to “breathe new life into a dilapidated building and bring much needed refurbishment to the area”.

Proposed floor plans show how the internal areas would be subdivided, with apartments across four floors offering en-suite bathrooms and compact kitchens, as well as a laundry room on the ground floor.

Those behind the scheme also confirmed there would be “no change to the [building’s] front and rear elevations” and that timber sash windows would be refurbished.

The heritage, design and access statement adds: “No changes to pedestrian or vehicle access to the site are proposed with this application.

“The existing building is close [to] local amenities and transport routes with off street parking available”.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website suggests a decision is expected by July 18, 2023.