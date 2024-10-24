Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans submitted for new 'battery energy storage' facility on Wearside to hold power from renewable sources

Plans for a new ‘battery energy storage’ facility on Wearside have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land near Foxcover Road in the city’s Sandhill ward.

The parcel of agricultural land sits to the east of the A19 and near the ‘National Grid Offerton Substation’.

Root Power (North) Limited submits plan for new 'battery energy storage' facility on land near Foxcover Road, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans from Root Power (North) Limited aim to set up a “38MW battery energy storage system” with an associated access, compound fencing and associated infrastructure.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the development and its purpose.

This includes “storing energy in times of an energy surplus and releasing it back to the grid when demands exceed supply”, to help “balance” the National Grid.

Those behind the scheme said that battery energy storage systems are considered to be a “subset of renewable low carbon forms of energy generation” and a “fundamental aspect of the UK moving towards net zero”.

The developments are also described as an “essential component of energy infrastructure, which aid the maintenance of energy security for the area and wider regions”.

Several plans for battery energy storage systems have been considered by North East councils in recent months with mixed results.

The latest development on Wearside is from a separate applicant and on a separate site, south of the recently approved Sunderland development.

Root Power (North) Limited, the applicant for the latest scheme, say it aims to tackle a “significant lack of network capacity around the UK which can hamper the use and take up of renewable energy generation such as wind turbines and solar arrays”.

It was argued that battery storage developments aim to “increase this capacity allowing more renewable energy to be brought online”.

The design and access statement adds: “The benefits of the proposed development are substantial and are as follows […] reduced energy bills by undercutting gas-fired generators, which purchase expensive natural gas from other countries.

“Increased energy security [and] improved grid reliance – mitigating the risk of a blackout.

“The application could provide power to a plethora of homes in the Sunderland area.

“[It would also] enable an increase in renewable energy by smoothing the peaks and troughs in demand and supply[…] directly supporting Sunderland’s climate emergency.

“A general assumption has concluded that the increased energy demand means we may need to triple the number of overhead and pylons. Battery storage can help to prevent and mitigate this.”

Developers also added that the plans would have economic benefits including generating construction jobs, further jobs in the operation of the development and training opportunities, along with delivering “biodiversity net gain”.

Proposed equipment on the site includes a substation, switch room, ‘battery clusters’ and other structures, as well as fire safety technology and measures to “isolate any contaminated water from the general flow” in the event of a fire.

The design and access statement adds: “The proposed battery storage components are set to be located amongst an attractive landscaped site which will help screen the development.

“The development will therefore retain a sense of rurality, albeit the site is experienced with the context of the neighbouring A19.

“Access is proposed from an unnamed road adjacent to Foxcover Road, to the west of the site.

“This point of access can facilitate larger vehicles during the construction phase of the development.

“After this period of time, the site will result in fewer trips and will be visited for maintenance purposes only.

“The site will be secured through the use of a 2.4m security fence [and] will also have increased security and CCTV.”

A decision on the new Sunderland planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of January 17, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02111/FUL