Plans to make a popular park on Wearside more accessible for people with disabilities have been submitted to city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council has submitted an application to its own planning department for Roker Park.

This includes the introduction of a Changing Places toilet, which are designed to meet the needs of disabled children and adults with complex care needs who need carer support and appropriate equipment.

Roker Park, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

According to a report discussed by Sunderland City Council’s ruling cabinet earlier this year, standard accessible toilets are “unsuitable” for this group as they lack specialist equipment and space for carers.

New plans include a Changing Places modular toilet at the north of Roker Park, near an existing public toilet block.

According to submitted plans, the facility would offer a range of accessibility aids, including a ‘ceiling hoist and track’ and ‘height adjustable adult changing bench’, as well as a “wall mounted panel heater” and electric shower.

A cabinet report discussed by Sunderland City Council in March, 2023, said Sunderland’s Changing Places Toilet programme was “closely aligned” with key council plans.

Senior councillors were told that the main objective of the Changing Places scheme was to “make public venues more accessible to all residents including those with physical and learning disabilities”.

A decision on the Changing Places toilet at Roker Park is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of February 8, 2024.